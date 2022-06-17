Lilyan Prado rode on someone’s shoulders as she crossed the deep waters of the Rio Grande at the age of 4. Born in Guatemala City, she, her parents and sister waded across the river into the United States.
You might say she was a dreamer.
But coming to America was just the beginning. Lilyan had to face numerous obstacles in order to achieve her dreams. She encountered the first at Borman Elementary School here in Denton because she did not speak English. She was placed in English as a second language (ESL) classes and studied hard until she learned to speak English well.
She then faced another obstacle when her mother abandoned her and took her little sister back to Guatemala. Her father raised her alone, and she had to adjust to his playing multiple roles while she grew up an Hispanic American.
Then she attended Calhoun Middle School, where her father encouraged her to study hard. Finally, she graduated from Denton High School in 1998. She did all of this as an undocumented immigrant and a minor. Lilyan gives credit to her advisers in the Upward Bound program of the University of North Texas for encouraging her to seek a college education.
However, since she was not a citizen, she would have to pay international tuition at the universities in town. The cost was prohibitive, so she attended North Central Texas Community College. She paid her own way. She worked evenings and weekends to pay the tuition at NCTC.
In order to become legal residents, children brought here illegally by their parents must complete all documentation before they become responsible for themselves at age 21. Lilyan managed to do this while studying at NCTC. Ten days before her 21st birthday, she obtained her green card.
She transferred to Texas Woman’s University, where she studied to become one of the people she most admired: a teacher. Upon graduation in 2003, she began her career. Currently she works as an ESL/bilingual specialist at Alexander Elementary School here in Denton.
But she is also a professional speaker, where she addresses large groups of underprivileged kids about seeking higher education. And she helps parents assuage their guilt over not being able to provide all they want for their children. She once spoke in 55 cities in 35 states in nine months! Lilyan continues to speak at conferences all over the country.
Her list of accomplishments is impressive. She has been a national speaker for the Sallie Mae Fund. She continues as a national speaker for Coolspeak, the nation’s leading youth engagement company. She interned in 2001 for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C. Lilyan earned a Master’s of Public Administration from the University of North Texas in 2013. She served two terms in 2019 and 2020 as president of the Denton Chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Now, Lilyan is the deputy director of District 3 of LULAC, which encompasses all of North Texas.
After living in Denton all her life, having learned English perfectly and easily passing the citizenship exams, she pledged allegiance to the United States and became a full citizen.
In 2008, she married Albert Carrillo, who brought three strapping boys into the marriage. Lilyan took on the job of mom to the boys, and they added two girls to the family. The boys are all grown now, but she and Albert are still raising the two girls, age 13 and 9.
Lilyan Prado-Carrillo says her hobbies are “people.” She spends all her time working with organizations that help the underprivileged and poor to reach their goals through education and hard work. And she is not only a renowned speaker but also a shining example of what she talks about — that the American dream is alive and well in Denton, Texas.