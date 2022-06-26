When you’re in a city that’s developing as fast as Denton is, there’s not a lot of time to dither over future land use planning.
In just the past seven years, the city has received plans to develop nearly 20,000 acres of land. How much other private undeveloped land is left? Less than 19,000 acres. We are in the final innings, folks.
That’s why, in the redo of the 2030 plan into the 2040 plan, I held out so hard for what some of us referred to as “the PPP”— for “Preferred Pattern of Preservation.” The 2030 Plan centered around the “Preferred Pattern of Development.” This assumes development is the main action to consider. And we will develop, of course. But development is in constant tension with preservation in Denton. Whether you’re talking about historic preservation of distinctive neighborhoods, preserving places for artists and musicians to do their thing, preserving the cultural identity of Southeast Denton or preserving the rural character of Denton’s northeast fringe, these are all qualities that are threatened by unplanned, insensitive development.
The specific kind of preservation the Denton City Council agreed to focus on in the 2040 Plan is preservation of greenspace.
The PPP (which ultimately became the “Preferred Pattern of Land Use Preservation”) is essentially a map — one that shows where the city hopes to preserve parkland, trails and environmentally sensitive areas, especially around our major watersheds — Clear Creek, Hickory Creek, Pecan Creek and Cooper Creek.
The city doesn’t own all that land or even necessarily intend to buy it. The map simply shows what we prefer happens there.
Why would that matter?
Often development projects need to come before City Council for approval — for a change in zoning or perhaps for a Special Use Permit to increase their chances for a yes vote, developers will commonly lay out the city’s stated criteria and preferences and show how their proposed project checks off all the boxes. Smart! Makes the decision easier for council.
The PPP provides another critical set of boxes to check off, to show the council, “Hey, this is exactly what you said you wanted.” The PPP provides that clarity about what to aim for. It’s all part of getting to yes.
But there’s one piece still missing from the PPP at the moment:
Wildlife corridors.
Wildlife corridors are the ultimate sign of intelligent planning — recognizing in advance of development that wildlife need continuous stretches of connected greenspace to move around in, amid all the development. And it needs to be set aside before growth makes that impossible. Otherwise Bambi ends up first on your front lawn, then in the streets and eventually gone for good.
Wildlife corridors matter to wildlife, but they matter very much to humans, too. Like hearing birdsong in the morning? If songbirds are all concentrated in little plots, they get picked off by predators. Greenspace wards off heat island effects. And having greenspace in the form of corridors enhances the air scrubbing benefits of trees, part of keeping Denton a healthy place to live. Living near greenspace has also been shown to lower stress. And watch what happens on social media when anybody spots a fox, or an elusive mountain lion. It brings joy. In a phrase, wildlife corridors enhance quality of life.
Key Action No. 127 in the 2040 Plan says we will identify and map wildlife corridors throughout the city. There was supposed to have been a work session on this on May 17. May 17 has passed. The new proposal is to form a working group and have the wildlife corridors mapped by mid-2023.
I’m sure some on the council will embrace this timeline. Some see planning at all as just a speed bump on the way to development anyway, a mere awkwardness to explain away with each new project that doesn’t follow the plan. So why not stretch out the process?
Here’s why. The development choices being made right now are among the last ones that can be made before the map of Denton is entirely filled in.
For wildlife, for a bigger Denton that’s also better — greener, prettier, a healthier place to live — the future is now.