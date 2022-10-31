Halloween has become a bigger event over the years. Most kids love Halloween, and adults enjoy it too. Some groups put pressure on the public schools to downplay the holiday, claiming it’s honoring witches and thus the Wiccan religion. School principals wanting to avoid silly fights ask teachers to avoid decorating classrooms with witches and ghosts.
Halloween is a legitimate holiday or holy day. The name comes from “All Hallows’ Eve” or the day before All Saints’ Day, which comes to us from the Catholic tradition. Various Catholic saints have special days set aside for public veneration like St. Valentine’s Day. And Roman Catholics follow very specific rules and procedures to bestow the title of saint.
Some Christian traditions believe all members of their faith become saints upon their death. Some even call some or all living members of their congregation saints. In my own church, we have a special worship service the Sunday after All Saints’ Day to recognize members of our congregation who have died in the previous year. Their names are spoken, a photo is displayed when available, and a bell is rung. It is one of my favorite services of the year.
Kids around here love Halloween because of trick-or-treating, candy and the costumes. It has been a custom for years, and now many people put up Halloween decorations at the start of October.
Following All Saints’ Day is All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2. This is a day to pay homage to all the faithful who have died. In Mexico, the two days together are called Los Días de los Muertos.
Denton has embraced the holiday on the Saturday before Halloween by closing off streets downtown, having costume parties, musical productions and coffin races. Some find it great fun, and others are offended for a variety of reasons, including “cultural appropriation.”
Cultural appropriation is defined as “the unacknowledged or inappropriate adoption of the customs, practices, ideas, etc. of one people or society by members of another and typically more dominant people or society.” I am not so quick to object because so many of our traditions are based on traditions from other cultures. Furthermore, I believe that imitation is the sincerest form of flattering.
I am embarrassed by a memory of how I and my classmates reacted when our high school Spanish teacher, Mrs. Leyendecker, told us how All Saints’ Day is celebrated in Mexico. Families going to cemeteries and having picnics at the graves of family members seemed weird (or, as we said back then, “gross”). She tried to explain to us the importance of remembering and honoring our ancestors, but we couldn’t get over the graveyard thing. She just rolled her eyes at her provincial students.
Now I have great appreciation for that Mexican tradition, along with ofrendas in homes where loved ones are remembered and honored. And I have become a fan of visiting cemeteries.
Halloween and All Saints’ Day are great holidays because it is a good thing to remember and honor those who have died but have made a positive impact on our lives or our community.
I recently attended the funeral for Carol Riddlesperger. She died at 104 and was a saint to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But she was also a saint to members of her church and the entire Denton community. She served on the Denton ISD school board and was a founding board member for Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). She also joined together with a group of Black and white women who wanted to break down racial barriers both personally and throughout our city.
The Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship had a significant and positive impact on Denton. They helped with the integration of our schools and protecting and improving a predominately Black neighborhood. They set an example of breaking down racial divisions.
Those 44 women are honored at the small pocket park on Industrial Street between East Hickory and Mulberry streets. More than half have passed away. They lived lives as described by the Old Testament prophet Micah by doing justice, loving mercy and walking humbly with God.
It is good to remember and honor those who have passed away for their achievements and their contributions. But we also honor them for their many positive traits such as kindness, generosity, bravery and perseverance. Several of those women were elected to the school board, others to City Council and one served as mayor of Denton.
That little park makes me think of ofrendas (or memorials) found in Mexican homes to honor loved ones who have passed.
If you are too skittish to visit a cemetery, then why not take a few flowers to that little park on Industrial Street on Nov. 1? In fact, any time would be a fine time to honor any saints who have touched your life.
DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.