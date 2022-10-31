Halloween has become a bigger event over the years. Most kids love Halloween, and adults enjoy it too. Some groups put pressure on the public schools to downplay the holiday, claiming it’s honoring witches and thus the Wiccan religion. School principals wanting to avoid silly fights ask teachers to avoid decorating classrooms with witches and ghosts.

Halloween is a legitimate holiday or holy day. The name comes from “All Hallows’ Eve” or the day before All Saints’ Day, which comes to us from the Catholic tradition. Various Catholic saints have special days set aside for public veneration like St. Valentine’s Day. And Roman Catholics follow very specific rules and procedures to bestow the title of saint.

DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.

