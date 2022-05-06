Forty years ago, four women pledged to fight hunger in North Texas. These visionary leaders — Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher and Liz Minyard — began collecting and distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations across 13 North Texas counties. In doing so, they created the North Texas Food Bank.
As the North Texas Food Bank celebrates its 40th anniversary, we do so with deep gratitude for every team member, volunteer, donor, advocate and especially the Feeding Network of more than 200 partner organizations that have supported the Food Bank and helped us advance our mission to provide healthy food to people in our community over the last 40 years.
The significant growth of the Feeding Network mirrors the region’s persistent rise in food insecurity. Today, in Denton County, there are nearly 47,000 food-insecure neighbors — people who lack regular access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Of that number, more than 14,000 are children, giving Denton County a child food insecurity rate of 17.5%. That is unacceptable.
Thanks to a feeding network of 24 partner organizations in Denton County, last year we provided 4.3 million pounds of food, helping provide more than 4.4 million nutritious meals. While providing immediate access to nutritious food will always be at the center of our work, we know that creating lasting change in the fight against hunger requires tackling the underlying barriers to food security.
Many of our partner agencies also provide additional services that address underlying factors that contribute to hunger. By providing vocational and financial training, they’re helping families create greater financial stability, addressing one of the primary drivers of food insecurity.
Over 40 years, these types of innovative strategies have evolved, but the mission to strengthen our communities by providing access to nutritious food has remained the Food Bank’s guiding light. With your support, we can continue our fight and bring nourishment and hope to North Texans.
Please join us on this journey by directly supporting the work of Denton County food pantries and other organizations that are meeting hunger at its doorstep. To learn more about how you can contribute, volunteer or advocate in the fight against hunger, please contact one of our community partners or visit www.ntfb.org/nourishnorthtexas. To find nearby food assistance visit bit.ly/38VqjEI.