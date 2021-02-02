When it comes to law enforcement and criminal justice, it is already evident that 2021 is going to be a very busy year for legislators at both the state and federal levels. It is almost certainly going to be a season of conflict and controversy, as well.
As one might expect, the death of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter and “defund the police” are going to impact proposed legislation in a big way. Already, the Texas Legislature’s hopper for new bills is full of proposed new laws dealing with policing and the justice system. Topics covered by bills already proposed include the following:
Authority of peace officers to conduct searches.
Prohibiting law enforcement departments from contracting with television crews.
Authority to arrest a person without a warrant.
Prohibiting the use of certain techniques when using force to make an arrest or search.
Training for officers regarding implicit bias.
No-knock entries performed by law enforcement agencies.
Officers’ duty to intervene upon observing excessive force or other unlawful action by another officer.
Regular psychological examination of peace officers.
A peace officer’s duty to display and provide the officer’s name and identification number.
Increasing the penalty prescribed for certain acts of official oppression.
If experience tells us anything, it is likely that some of these proposals will be adapted as is (or close to it); others will pass in a much-revised form after considerable discussion and debate; and yet others will go nowhere.
Law enforcement also will be a hot topic in Washington, D.C., this year. Congress is likely to take on some of the same issues confronted by state legislators. No-knock warrants, use of lethal as well as less-lethal force, and the need for a national database of bad cops almost certainly will be on the agenda. Removing or limiting qualified immunity (personal liability) for peace officers is likely to be debated, as well. Hiring and training standards for law enforcement officers may be proposed, too.
In December, the Trump administration issued a report on a yearlong presidential commission’s work in making recommendations for improving law enforcement and criminal justice. The report came under immediate fire from the other party. It appears inevitable that the new administration will form its own commission and issue its own recommendations for bettering policing. That effort also will affect how we as peace officers do our jobs in the future.
For those of us who have spent a lifetime in law enforcement, these are interesting and sometimes emotional times, indeed. Things are going to change, and in many instances the change is welcome and long overdue. Every responsible law enforcement leader supports making our profession more open, accessible, compassionate and focused on equality in the treatment of all our citizen-customers.
The challenge will be to avoid tossing out the baby with the bathwater. Hopefully, those of us who have long labored in serving and protecting our communities will have a seat at the table when these vital issues are debated and decided. That has not always been the case in the past.
Fasten your seat belts. The year 2021 is going to offer quite a ride.