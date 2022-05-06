Did your mother ever embarrass you? It’s OK to admit it. It happens to all of us. My mama embarrassed me when I was in grade school.
The teacher had us do some exercises and graded us on how well we did. We had to throw a ball, run 600 yards, hop and jump, etc. She gave us a number grade on each activity.
I did not do well. Disappointed, I went home and told my mother the teacher had given us a physical test, and I did poorly. That, I thought, was the end of that.
The next day, about midmorning, one of the office aides came to my classroom and told the teacher I was needed in the principal’s office. Going to the principal’s office was never a good thing, no matter what, so I was scared.
When I walked into the reception area to the principal’s office, there sat three of my classmates, all of them pretty girls who worked in the office. And right there in the middle of them sat Mama.
Thing is, when Mama worried, she hurried. And back then, women wore facial powder. Well, she was very worried and in such a hurry that she just hit her face a couple of times with the powder puff and dashed off to ask about the physical they had done on her son.
In her hurry, she did not check the mirror. Now you can tell by looking at my picture (I look like her) that Mama had somewhat dark skin. And right in the middle of that beautiful dark face I saw a gigantic nose covered with snow-white facial powder.
No matter where I looked in that room, all I could see was a very large, very white nose. I dared not look at the pretty girls or the principal, who came out of his stately office to talk to me. One of the pretty girls translated for Mama. Everywhere I looked in the room, all I could see was that big white nose on the brown face!
“What did you tell your mother about the PE test yesterday?” asked the principal. “Just that I need to do better at throwing a ball.” I looked at my mother’s nose. I quickly told her in Spanish that everything was all right, and she needed to go home. Now!
I was so embarrassed that I rushed out and did not say goodbye to Mama or thank you to the principal or the pretty girls. I practically ran down the hall to the shelter of my classroom.
I did not discuss it with her that evening, or ever. She had understood that there was something medically wrong and was worried about it. She had to find out the problem, and she had to powder her nose. She went to the school where none of the teachers or administrators spoke Spanish, where no one knew her, and she didn’t even know where to go. But she was determined to find out about her son.
That was my mama. She loved her boy that much. That’s the way mamas are. They worry about their kids. And sometimes they forget about their own looks when their kids are involved. That’s why we celebrate them on Mother’s Day. Because sometimes they love us so much they embarrass us.