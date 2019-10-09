Would you and your family feel safe living in a brand-new home that was built 500 feet from an existing gas well operation when scientists and health experts recommend a minimum of 1,000 to 2,000 feet, with continuous air monitoring at the 1,000-foot distance?
Our City Council and development staff are considering a new 500-foot reverse setback, an increase of 250 feet over the current distance. However, there are variances of 375 feet and 250 feet that a developer can apply for under certain circumstances.
And there’s lots of development coming our way, much of it on land full of gas wells. The proposed Hunter Ranch/Cole Ranch development of 6,000 acres in southwest Denton will have 15,000 homes, 5,100 apartment units and nine public schools from elementary to high school. There are 51 active well operations on 33 pad sites already there. These wells and pad sites are grandfathered under earlier ordinance permits, and new wells can be drilled and fracked on those existing pad sites.
Public participation in the setback discussion has been minimal. There have been no citywide surveys, no city-hosted public information meetings, no ad hoc stakeholder committee and, most concerning, no council- or staff-initiated public meetings with outside experts about potential health and safety issues. There is no forecast of probable future health impacts.
Rather than consulting experts on the latest research of the health risks posed by proximity to well operations, city staff and council were comfortable with basing the 500-foot distance on a 2011 air study of drilling impacts in Fort Worth. That’s right, a 2011 study that the authors described as “adequate” at the time. Adequate for whom?
At City Council work sessions, staff showed charts detailing how much acreage a developer would lose based on various setback distances. There were no charts detailing the increased health and safety risks to home buyers posed by the shorter the setback distance; nor, the greater safety provided by that larger distance recommended by those experts who were not consulted. Precautionary measures, such as 24/7 air monitoring and explicit notification of new and subsequent home buyers of well proximity were absent from the discussion, too.
Did city staff communicate any public health, safety and environmental concerns in their meetings with developers? We don’t know because the public wasn’t invited to those meetings.
One could surmise that another compromise between government and private interests was hammered out and transparency, the public health, safety and our environment be damned. I and many others certainly hope not. There’s still time to make this right if the City Council is willing to open the discussion. Truly, where there is the will there is the way.