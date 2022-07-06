Texas fossil fuel industry revenues have rebounded after the economic slump of the pandemic. The future looks rosy for Exxon Mobil, Energy Transfer and Pioneer Natural Resources, especially since their bottom lines are not affected by the externalized costs that society bears of the damage to our infrastructure, higher insurance rates and health care costs, and environmental degradation caused by the mining, refining, transportation and combustion of their products.
Between 1980 and 2021, a span of 40 years, the United States suffered 323 climate weather disasters with costs either reaching or exceeding $1 billion each. The total cost of those 323 disasters exceeds $2.95 trillion.
Texans were affected by 143 of those 323 disasters over the same time span. Those cost us $200 billion to $350 billion.
The economic “benefits” of continued fossil fuel production and usage pale in comparison to the ever-escalating costs of climate change and its impact on our own economic well-being. As greenhouse gas emissions, primarily CO2 and methane/natural gas, continue to raise the temperature of the Earth and its oceans, climate disasters will increase in frequency and destructive strength.
There were 14 billion-dollar disasters in Texas in the 1980s; 21 in the 1990s; 25 in the 2000s; and 60 in the 2010s. There have been 43 in just the last 5 years (2017-2021).
Exxon Mobil invested $50 billion in that same 2017-2021 period. That money was not invested in carbon capture technology, greenhouse gas reduction policy or a solid commitment to the transition to a renewable economy. That $50 billion was spent to increase the production of U.S. oil by almost 50% over those five years of increasing drought, monstrous wildfires and floods and deadly polar vortexes.
In October 2014, then-U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, a former Republican senator, laid it out plainly. “Climate change is a threat multiplier. It has the potential to exacerbate many of the challenges we already confront today — from infectious disease to armed insurgencies — and to produce new challenges in the future. The loss of glaciers will strain water supplies in several areas of our hemisphere.
“Destruction and devastation from hurricanes can sow the seeds for instability. Droughts and crop failures can leave millions of people without any lifeline, and trigger waves of mass migration.”
Mr. Hagel’s predictions are happening now.
The unbridled production and combustion of fossil fuels will continue to inflict economic devastation on our country and the world. If you think that the cost of living is high now, just wait. The cost of inaction, of the continued delay of a timely transition to a renewable energy economy, will be staggering.