“Good intentions, with a bad approach, often leads to bad results.”
— Thomas A. Edison
The initiative to pass a principled ethics code for Denton began during the 2012 city elections. During the following years, several public events cleared the way for final passage six years later in May 2018.
Along the way, a 2017 Charter Review Task Force called for a charter election where citizens mandated an ethics code be formally added to our charter as well as local ordinances. A private legal consultant was hired by the city to facilitate drafting our first formal code.
So what could go wrong, right?
Well, where do we start?
First, the consultant suggested citizens should participate in drafting our code based on agreed principles laid down by the task force. Other Texas cities and a universal model code would provide responsible templates.
“Not so fast,” replied Mayor Chris Watts. “We’ll handle it” — meaning the City Council alone.
So our City Council went to work drafting a code to regulate their own behavior and, hopefully, gain the eventual trust of the public — which is the underlying and only purpose for any ethics code.
The drafting details are too painful to relate here, but we ended up with an ethics code barely recognizable by ethics scholars or those familiar with such municipal codes. It was little more than a weak redo of state law that would still permit unethical tricks as in the past years since 2012.
Worse than the conflict of interest definitions and actual language of our 2018 code was the proposed application and administration.
For starters, our city attorney stepped aside from all administration of our code by claiming a conflict existed by “personally representing council members as well as the city” if/when complaints might occur(?). No other city attorney on record has ever made such a ridiculous assertion. As a result, all legal services applying this code have been provided by outside legal sources, needlessly wasting taxpayer dollars.
Next, our code was purposely constructed to intimidate any citizen who might actually dare to file a valid complaint against a city official. Unlike other cities, where an auditor or city attorney might present complaints to an ethics board, our Denton code places the entire burden of proof and onus squarely upon the shoulders of the complainant alone — whether or not they are physically able to do so.
Then comes the matter of frivolous complaints. Just last week, a complaint was filed against a sitting council member without any basis in fact according to our existing code. A three-member panel (correctly) determined this complaint to be baseless, and it was dismissed; yet it was refiled only days later to be reheard by the entire Ethics Board. That full board (again) dismissed the complaint but regrettably overlooked an appropriate provision calling for a frivolous determination and likely sanctions against a malicious complainant.
All the above points to a city ethics code screaming to be amended or repealed/replaced by a responsible code to be responsibly administered locally.
Hopefully a new Mayor Briggs or Hudspeth will recognize and appreciate what an embarrassment our 2018 code has become in such a short time, and what future abuses will surely occur if this code is not promptly repealed and replaced in 2021.