One of the greatest joys my daughter Ruth and I have each year is ringing bells to collect funds for the Salvation Army.
I am severely handicapped, but my hand and wrist can still ring a bell. I have done in-depth research into charitable organizations and find that the Salvation Army gives more of the funds collected to feed the poor and help those in need get back on their feet than any other group.
This year, my daughter and I have to go on a ministry trip of six weeks in length and can’t ring bells in Denton, but I invented a red bucket and I plan on collecting funds for the Salvation Army wherever I go — I feel it is that important to care for the needy in my area. Many of these needy are veterans, and I feel it is our duty of thanks to them for service to our country.
A good bell ringer does something extra. We were able to bring Christmas music with us to create a festive atmosphere. We smiled and said “Merry Christmas” to every person who walked by. We bought, at our own expense, and handed out suckers to each child. Most parents then gave a dollar to the kettle. Many do not carry cash. If they are interested, they can give by check or a credit card, with instructions on the sign above the kettles.
We had a number of folks stop to tell us how the Salvation Army helped them over a rough spot with food or rent money when they were desperately in need. Drug addicts have been cured and are now living productive and happy lives. The homeless have received clothing when in need.
I have found that God takes note of his people caring for the poor and blesses us in return. I encourage you to ring bells at Christmas, make regular cash donations to your local Salvation Army, donate to the food pantry and give your good, used clothing and blankets to this worthy organization.
Encourage others to do so as well. God bless you.