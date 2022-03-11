Former Attorney General Bill Barr is now giving interviews about his time working in the Trump administration. The interviews are to sell his new book, where he reveals some dramatic encounters with the former president.
He told the president to stop spreading B.S. about the 2020 election being stolen. He told the president the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread election fraud. About Jan. 6, 2021, Barr says Donald Trump “orchestrated the mob to pressure the Congress to overturn the election.”
When asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie if Barr would vote for Trump in the next presidential election, Barr said he could not conceive of a situation where he would vote for anyone promoting the progressive agenda. Barr hopes the Republicans will nominate someone else, but if they choose Trump, Barr will vote for him.
Barr will take Trump over “radical” progressive policies like repairing roads and bridges, making health care available to all Americans, and safeguarding clean air and clean water. I’m not going to buy Barr’s book.
But Barr is not alone. According to a February 2022 University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll, 80% of Republicans had either a “very” or “somewhat” favorable opinion of the former president. Those with a very favorable opinion were 52%.
It will not matter that Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin even after he ordered the Russian army to invade Ukraine without any provocation.
Trump called Putin a genius. Over 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. Over half of those refugees are children. Some have had to walk more than 12 hours in below-freezing temperatures, leaving nearly every possession behind. And Trump called Putin a genius.
Trump called Putin smart. The Russian army has stalled in its progress to take the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The trucks and tanks are running out of fuel. The soldiers are running out of food. Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 years of age, many who have never fired a weapon, are standing up to a well-trained army with significantly superior weaponry. And Trump called Putin smart.
Trump called Putin savvy. Over 500 Russian missiles have hit Ukraine. Many civilian neighborhoods have been destroyed. Preschools have been bombed. Thousands of civilians killed. And Trump called Putin savvy.
A few days after those words of praise, Trump explained Putin’s invasion because Ukraine is “a nice piece of real estate.” Russia has disregarded two different cease-fire agreements made to allow women and children refugees to leave Ukraine. Women and children have been shot and killed while trying to flee what Trump calls a “nice piece of real estate.”
Later, Trump denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But he has not renounced his praise of Putin. No wonder Putin wanted Trump to be elected in 2016 and again in 2020.
People used to rush to excuse Trump’s foolish statements. They said he was joking. They said it was sarcasm, that he didn’t mean it. They’ve stopped making excuses for him. They must have realized there is no need. His loyal followers don’t care.
Barr said after the 2020 election, Trump went off the rails. He said Trump threw childish temper tantrums. Barr said Trump was acting in a dangerous way. Did Barr just ignore all of those same behaviors before the results of the 2020 election?
Leading up to the Russian invasion, American intelligence accurately predicted every step taken by Putin. President Joe Biden told the American people, and the world, what was coming. They knew how many Russian soldiers were massing at the Ukrainian border. They explained how Putin would make up an excuse of why they needed to enter Ukraine.
U.S. intelligence got it exactly right. These were the same agencies that said Putin interfered in the 2016 and 2020 elections to support Trump. Putin said he didn’t. Trump sided with Putin and against U.S. experts.
President Biden rushed shipments of arms and ammunition to help the Ukrainian army fight Putin. When the Ukrainian president asked Trump for arms, Trump responded saying he wanted a favor. Trump wanted the Ukrainian government to conduct an investigation on the then-presidential candidate Biden.
I remember the good old days when Republicans would tell the truth. I remember the good old days when Republicans had integrity and moral courage. How could the GOP turn their backs on George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, John McCain and so many more? When will they once and for all walk away from Trump?