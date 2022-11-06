I am writing this opinion as a 16-year-old woman in the state of Texas. As you read that first sentence you might notice the age, and if by any chance you missed the age, let me repeat myself. Sixteen years old.
At this age, a lot of 16-year-olds receive their driver’s license for the first time, and off they go! Driving down the street! But in the great state of Texas, a woman at the age of 16 can possibly become pregnant without the access to any forms of abortion. And the worst part — with no exception for rape or incest.
It is awfully tragic to see the lives of women be taken away because a 64-year-old white male (Greg Abbott) believes that “Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas Legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need.” Does Greg Abbott care more about the unborn than the alive and breathing children in our state? The current political debate is centered around the fact that guns and firearms are less regulated than the rights for abortion access in Texas. Personally, I believe that guns are less regulated than abortion access.
In addition, Gov. Abbott has had abortion bans on special legislative sessions multiple times in the past few years. After the devastating Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Abbott did not call for any special legislative sessions regarding gun access in Texas. He seems to care more about the unborn than the 19 children who died at Uvalde. Not only do Texas children fear going to school, but they also fear the possibility of becoming impregnated because there are no laws or regulations that protect us, the children of Texas.
Gov. Abbott is so extremely passionate about providing resources for the women in Texas, but last week my math teacher at my Texas public high school shared with me that she was only allowed six weeks of maternity leave for her baby. Not only is this too early, but this puts women at risk for postpartum depression because of the separation and stress resulting from a six-week maternity leave. But of course, Greg Abbott defunded mental health services in Texas in order to fund his Operation Lone Star. Therefore, there are no resources provided for women in Texas. The Texas government is failing us. Failing the women. Failing the children. Failing the teachers. And most importantly, they are failing the ethics of humanity.
It hurts to know that I know this information only at the age of 16, and I am not even at the age to vote. Yet, my peers have their lives at stake. On the other hand, every parent wants the best for their children, but what happens when that child becomes the parent because of the extreme abortion ban? I do not want this for my future, and yet I must speak up at the age of 16.
You might have noticed that in the beginning I referred to myself as “16 years old” and on my previous sentence I referred to myself as “the age of 16.” I did this on purpose because to Gov. Abbott, we are just a number. A statistic.
SAIESHA SAWHNEY is the co-founder of ProChoiceFrisco.