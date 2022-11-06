DRC_Keyboard

I am writing this opinion as a 16-year-old woman in the state of Texas. As you read that first sentence you might notice the age, and if by any chance you missed the age, let me repeat myself. Sixteen years old.

At this age, a lot of 16-year-olds receive their driver’s license for the first time, and off they go! Driving down the street! But in the great state of Texas, a woman at the age of 16 can possibly become pregnant without the access to any forms of abortion. And the worst part — with no exception for rape or incest.

SAIESHA SAWHNEY is the co-founder of ProChoiceFrisco.

