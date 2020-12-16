An open letter to my local paper:
Living in Denton County, I’ve found a surprising disparity between the Denton community and its paper, the Denton Record-Chronicle. I applaud the Record-Chronicle for its obvious efforts to open their Opinion pages to varied perspectives. At the same time, I cannot help but observe the paper’s routine inclusion of liberal opinions by local resident Larry Beck.
By my count, the Record-Chronicle included Mr. Beck’s essays 18 times this year, averaging once every three weeks, but biweekly since August. The Record-Chronicle guest essay guidelines state “unless arranged in advance, writers will be limited to one published letter or essay per month.” With the Record-Chronicle’s move to a twice-weekly printed copy, Mr. Beck’s opinions have appeared in one of every five print editions.
While a local resident, Mr. Beck’s pieces addressed local issues only twice, positioning his works as just another commentary on the overly discussed national topics; most being anti-Trump, anti-Republican or anti-conservative. Additionally, only once did Mr. Beck’s piece meet the Record-Chronicle guest contributor length limit of 500 words (499 words, on Nov. 24) while 14 of 18 (78%) were over 600 words, including a whopping 786-word tome in April. All of this makes clear the Record-Chronicle has established Mr. Beck as a de facto regular contributor, although not identified as such.
Denton County voted 58% for President Donald Trump in 2016, 65% for Mitt Romney in 2012 and 62% for John McCain in 2008. The county has voted for a Republican/conservative representative to the U.S. Congress since 1984; by 60%-plus of the vote for the past 20 years. Similarly, Texas has supported two conservative senators for the past 30 years. More locally, just last week, Denton elected Gerard Hudspeth by 53%. Other proxies — faith, gun rights, law and order — reveal a similar conservative culture.
Serving a conservative community, the Record-Chronicle inexplicably has chosen a nasty and condescending leftist to center in their Opinion section. This is not to say the Record-Chronicle is not open to voices that reflect the Denton community; I read one other semi-recurring local contributor with a conservative perspective, whose essays are, to the Record-Chronicle’s credit, superior in both tone and content. And the Record-Chronicle’s chosen national contributors, while more frequently liberal than not, do include notable conservative commentators.
Local news is a priceless contribution to a local community. The struggles of America’s local news publications in the face of competing “free” online news sources, loss of advertising revenue and consolidation of smaller outlets into larger companies all put this valuable resource at risk. I subscribe to the Record-Chronicle to support my local news. But “external factors” alone can’t bear the full blame for erosion of a subscriber base. Honest and hard questions should be asked about the content.
Does the Denton Record-Chronicle reflect the community it serves? Or does the Record-Chronicle prefer to advance perspectives that antagonize its readers, align perhaps more with its staff’s views or content-sharing partners’ views, such as The Dallas Morning News? Does the Denton Record-Chronicle recognize the values of, speak to and reflect the Denton community?