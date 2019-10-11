Cokie Roberts, a longtime journalist for NPR and ABC, recently joined the legions of women whom we have lost from breast cancer or from complications in battling the disease.
Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I think she would expect us to mention her if only to encourage women and men to be more aware of symptoms and to get regular checkups.
The numbers of those affected by breast cancer are startling.
Each year, physicians diagnose more than 200,000 cases. More than 40,000 women die of breast cancer nationally each year.
This month, Denton County as a whole and the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) want to recognize breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease as well as their families and friends who serve as sources of encouragement and support. We also applaud the efforts of medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure.
On Monday, Oct. 21, staff at the Lewisville public health office at 190 N. Valley Parkway will wear pink with Denton staff at the main offices at 535 S. Loop 288 donning pink on Thursday, Oct. 24.
A number of organizations, businesses and other entities are planning events. At the Texas Woman’s University Denton campus, the Pink Promises Breast Cancer Awareness Walk brought the TWU community, friends and families to the TWU Gardens in front of the Fitness and Recreation Center on Oct. 9. The free event handed out T-shirts to participants and included a half-mile walk around the campus’ north end. The event ended with a breast cancer story and honored survivors.
I hope you will consider supporting the efforts to find a cure. But it is also just as important to schedule a visit with your doctor for a regular checkup.
So this month, wear a little more pink than usual and think of those friends, family members and even celebrities like Cokie Roberts who have dealt with this disease.
If you would like to receive a newsletter, contact Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson at Dianne.Edmondson@dentoncounty.com and ask to be placed on the email list.