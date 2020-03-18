As a grassroots activist long before becoming an elected official, I have always been an advocate of the three pillars of government transparency.
Upon becoming a Denton County commissioner, I was immediately thrust into training about how county government works. State law requires each county commissioner (as well as other county elected officials) to obtain at least 16 hours of continuing education each year, predominantly provided by the Texas Association of Counties.
It was quickly very obvious that county government is so different from the private sector from which I came, where being in charge meant that one could very quickly make decisions and see the results of those decisions.
Open records
In these very informative classes, I learned not only what responsibilities a county commissioner has and what a commissioner should be doing, but also I learned what commissioners (and other county office holders) should not do, including how all of us were to respond to requests for information covered under the Texas Public Information Act, how we had to conduct open meetings, and how we had to post those meetings and their agendas for the public to see in advance. As someone who had attended Commissioners Court many times before taking office, I was familiar with the public input allowed at the court’s meetings, which was standard in Denton County long before the state Legislature mandated it.
Learning about the mandated response to a Public Information Act request proved very useful, as I received such a request shortly into my first few months in office. The law is written in such a way that it not only allows for the request of government documents, correspondence, etc., but also has common sense limitations on those requests, such as asking for every email ever sent by an office holder since taking office. The office holder may ask the requestor for a narrower time frame or to specify certain topics covered in the emails.
Open meetings
A 72-hour public notice is required to be posted (newspaper, courthouse public notice board, etc.) for any meeting of Commissioners Court, which is the only “legislative” body of county government. All other county departments carry out legislatively mandated duties, such as public health, county and district clerks, sheriff, tax assessor-collector, etc.
County commissioners not only set the tax rates for county property owners, they also are charged with the maintenance and building of county roads (as opposed to state, federal or city/town roads). Additionally, the commissioners consider other matters of interest to the general public, such as the new senior tax freeze that I promised to get considered. Those decisions are made in the open meetings, held Tuesdays at 9 a.m. in the historic Courthouse-on-the-Square.
People who wish to speak simply sign up on a simple form in the Commissioners Courtroom and are then allotted up to three minutes early in the meeting to speak to the court concerning items not on the posted agenda. If speakers wish to address specific agenda items, they will be called on when those items are being considered.
Public notices
We strictly observe the 72-hour notice for any Commissioners Court meeting, and in fact, we go even further, posting our upcoming meetings at the bottom of each printed agenda. There often are people attending who are either for or against certain changes in their housing additions, for example, or who have an opinion on proposed new developments, or who want to observe the debate among commissioners as the county’s next budget is discussed and adopted.
And that adopted budget must be closely followed throughout the fiscal year. I was amazed to see that even a few dollars needing to be moved from one budget item to be spent on another one must be considered and approved by the commissioners. For example, moving $150 from training budget in one of the county’s departments to cover additional office supplies must be court-approved. Of course, larger amounts also are occasionally moved as well.
Originally, I thought this careful attention to budget details was a bit of overkill. But I soon came to appreciate that these details help give the public a complete picture of how their tax dollars are spent. We welcome the public at any of our Commissioner Court meetings which are also livestreamed and videoed for future viewing.
As a “newbie” commissioner, I have started a periodic e-newsletter to provide transparency to my constituents. Let me know if you would like to receive it by emailing Dianne.Edmondson@dentoncounty.com.