We recently commemorated the reopening of the Old Alton Road Bridge, which initially washed out during heavy rains in September 2018.
Crews quickly began work on the project, which was finished by Oct. 5, 2019, just over a year later. For government, that’s a pretty speedy project turnaround.
The Denton area was deluged with rain from May 2019 through August 2019, receiving 17 inches of rainfall, which caused some delays, though our road crews persevered to finish the project as soon as possible.
Public safety is No. 1 in our county, especially along a school bus route. The road was widened and the guardrail extended to improve safety for residents who drive on Old Alton Road Bridge to and from work, school and home.
The $541,199.66 project in Precinct 4 increased flow capacity under the road by 200%. Chances for water overtopping the road at least once a year dropped from 99.5% to less than 30%.
The project also included grouted rock riprap to help stabilize and reduce erosion from the channel for both the overhead railroad and the road itself. Riprap flume was installed to reduce maintenance needs.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Precinct 1 Commissioner Hugh Coleman, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly were among the crowd of 20 who joined me in the ribbon cutting on Oct. 28 to celebrate the completion of this much-needed project.
I especially want to thank the residents who use the road for their patience as we worked diligently to complete this project as quickly as possible.
Crawford Road construction on the near horizonAs promised, construction on Crawford Road will begin soon, thanks to the cooperation of the town of Argyle and the city of Denton, which have agreed to work with the county to complete this project.
Construction on Crawford Road is estimated to cost $3,463,600 to widen the two-lane undivided rural road and add left-turn lanes at key intersections from Interstate 35W to U.S. 377. Denton County has agreed to provide $2,263,600 for the construction, using bond funds and discretionary funds from the county judge. The town of Argyle is expected to provide $1.2 million and will handle all of the necessary engineering, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations, construction and inspections.
Crawford Road reconstruction has been a goal of mine since the first day I became your Precinct 4 commissioner on Jan. 1. I’d like to personally thank the town of Argyle and the city of Denton for their willingness to help us with the much-needed improvements to this rural road to ensure smoother transportation for our residents who live in the surrounding area.
