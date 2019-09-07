Denton County is rightfully known for our residents’ generosity of time, talent and treasure due to our caring hearts. In September, we will have the opportunity to easily support any number of area nonprofits who serve those less fortunate in our communities.
Each year, through the Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day, residents have 10 days of scheduled giving and free public events as well as service projects in addition to the official giving day to support local nonprofit organizations.
The official North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 19 is preceded by “10 Days of Giving” Sept. 9 through Sept. 18. The concept was introduced in 2017 to offer scheduled online giving and opportunities for volunteerism. FUNdraising pages allow “super fans” to set up peer-to-peer fundraising pages on behalf of their favorite nonprofits. Bonus funds and prizes allow donations to stretch further.
Find out how to volunteer, learn about different nonprofits, find organizations with secured matching funds and more at www.northtexasgivingday.org. Each nonprofit on the site includes links to websites, social media, email and more.
In Denton County, 225 nonprofits with a vast collection of clientele have signed up so far this year. Some of the organizations include:
Serve Denton: Partners with nonprofits to help make their services more accessible for people in need. As a one-stop-shop for social services, those in need only have to visit one location.
Denton County Master Gardener Association: Educates and engages county residents in the implementation of research-based horticultural and environmental practices that create sustainable gardens, landscapes and communities.
Denton County Veterans Coalition: Serves as an advocate for veterans and their families and facilitates collaboration among veterans’ organizations and community resources to resolve individual and collective veterans’ issues.
Woman to Woman PRC: Denton-based ministry providing counseling, options and resources for individuals facing an unplanned pregnancy, empowering individuals and families to make wise life choices.
Denton African American Scholarship Foundation Inc.: Making college a reality through the provision of scholarships for eligible students graduating from Denton ISD’s high schools.
Many more organizations can use your donations. Please take a few minutes to research the different nonprofits and help them help others.
County supports area nonprofits
Denton County supports a number of local nonprofit organizations through different programs.
Residents who serve as jurors in Denton County courts have the option to donate the funds they receive for their jury service to the following organizations:
Abused Children Protection Fund
Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Denton County
Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund
Denton County Friends of the Family
Health Services of North Texas
Metroport Meals on Wheels
PediPlace
SPAN Inc.
Veterans Treatment Court Program
Youth and Family Services
In addition, the county donates money received from the tobacco master settlement agreement payment. The county then asks a committee of county residents to review submitted grants that meet specific standards. The organizations receiving $346,000 in funds for fiscal year 2020 include:
CASA of Denton County Inc.: $80,000
Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County: $98,000
Denton County Friends of the Family: $25,000
PediPlace: $61,000
SPAN Inc.: $16,000
Health Services of North Texas: $40,000
Greater Lewisville Youth and Family Services, DBA Youth and Family Counseling: $20,000
Christian Community Action: $6,000
I encourage everyone to consider giving back to organizations within their communities. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of so many.
If you would like to receive an e-newsletter, contact Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson at dianne.edmondson@dentoncounty.com and ask to be placed on the email list.