Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch did well to lift the veil, ever so slightly, on the investigation into who leaked the court’s controversial draft decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case.

Still, the court hasn’t hit the mark in terms of what the proper balance is between confidentiality and transparency about its inner workings.

QUIN HILLYER is a senior commentary writer and editor for the Washington Examiner. He is also a contributing editor for National Review Online and is a former executive editor for the American Spectator.

