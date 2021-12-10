Denton needs strong neighborhoods supported by strong City Council representation. Strong neighborhoods have a clear identity and a name that isn’t a geographical location recognized by the community. Residents who pay taxes have a right to be recognized by the city.
But the city of Denton doesn’t focus on neighborhoods.
In a recent contentious meeting where City Council members listened to angry, even threatening, public comment about redistricting plans, the main concern was that the plan proposed by council member Brian Beck is gerrymandering. That’s not true. Denton was gerrymandered 10 years ago. Beck’s plan unites neighborhoods as communities deserving recognition.
Gerrymandering happens when boundaries are changed to promote political interests by taking power from voters and putting it into behind-the-scenes manipulation. In simple terms, gerrymandering cheats democracy by contributing to low voter turnout and voter apathy.
Ten years ago, Denton’s City Council didn’t respect neighborhood boundaries when they established new boundaries promoting political interests. Cities aren’t supposed to be political because they must provide more services, such as police, fire and roads, than any other government entity. Partisan politics have no place in city government because they make it difficult for the City Council and the city manager to get their jobs done.
Denton’s current districts split neighborhoods. For example, the center line of Oak Street divides a National Register District, a long-established neighborhood, putting neighbors across the street from each other into a district with Robson Ranch, which has comparably new houses and streets. Historic neighborhood residents live in historic houses threatened by developers with terrible streets that are getting worse because of heavy equipment needed to build apartments the city supports. Historic neighborhoods and Robson have nothing in common. Both groups are equally important, but they don’t belong in the same district; putting them together dilutes one side’s vote.
Political gain has dominated important decisions. Alison Maguire selflessly supports Beck’s plan even though it means her district will change. She’s right to think about what’s best for everyone. Yet she was threatened at the recent meeting by representatives of Robson Ranch.
Maybe Robson Ranch needs its own representative. There are nine council seats on Denton’s dais. Maybe it’s time for the City Council to have nine representatives, after the council vote next week.
We live in a divisive time where disagreement turns into threats. Denton’s recent elections have been funded by unidentified groups sending out glossy mailers riddled with misinformation. Developers from other cities have funded council campaigns with the expectation that their candidates will favor their projects over those who elect them.
City Council members have a tough job. Districts composed of strong, unified neighborhoods will make their jobs a little less difficult.
Identifying and grouping people with common concerns would be a first step in creating Denton’s strong neighborhoods. We need to support council members who listen to residents as their moral compass.