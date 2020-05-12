Jan. 6, 2020, marked two full years since Denton City Council members first sat down to consider language of a new ethics ordinance. It’s a long story how they got to that point, but it includes a 2016-17 Charter Review Task Force and citywide general election in November 2017 where voters demanded ethics reform to hopefully end “good ol’ boy”-style contracting at City Hall.
Other Texas cities already have workable ethics codes on the books, and a national model code is always available for reference, so the job wouldn’t seem that difficult. Or so it would appear?
The Austin attorney/consultant hired by the city presented council members four examples at their first work session, but somehow, they locked onto the “first and worst” option. Inexplicably, all other/better options were completely overlooked or ignored by the City Council.
Why “worst,” you ask?
The central provision of any code defines and regulates conflicts of interest (COI). Every other provision is secondary to this pillar foundation and understanding what a COI is, and isn’t. Regrettably, the state of Texas definition has become obsolete in recent years because too many cities had firsthand experiences of unethical activity by officials who narrowly avoided state violation.
Since then, many cities have passed tighter COI controls that better protect citizens against cronies who abuse elected positions to feather their own nests. Tighter controls typically prohibit direct financial benefits going to officials of a governing body not also available to members of the public at large.
Denton had an opportunity to get this right but instead in May 2018 passed little more than an ambiguous redo of state Chapter 171. Since then, ethics complaints and advisory opinions filed under our new code have exposed deficiencies and confusion beyond description here or scope by any simple explanation. As it now stands, Denton’s 2018 ethics code still leaves the door wide open to future ethical abuse for years to come without major restructuring.
So what to do?
Denton City Council conveniently passed the problem off to a newly seated Board of Ethics for review and hopeful resolution. Rather than confront the major COI problem head-on, the board spent the majority of its time tweaking, wordsmithing and debating trivial changes that completely avoid the major COI shortfalls. This is a board leadership matter, as most current members are well intended and still hope for better outcomes.
As it now stands, the Board of Ethics chair will soon present a list of recommended amendments to the City Council for consideration to “fix” our broken code. It remains to be seen how the City Council will handle this. Will council members remain silent assuming they can “fix” our broken code with a trivial tweak here or there? Or will they step up and insist on a complete rewrite of Section 2-273 defining conflicts of interest ?
As noted by Robert Wechsler, a national ethics scholar: “Some cities would be better off without any code than one that’s poorly written!”