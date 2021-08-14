In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the most unforgettable character was Madam Umbridge. She is both hilarious and terrifying. Dolores Umbridge is the perfect face of the cult within the Ministry of Magic, spreading misinformation and propaganda, calling Harry a liar and denying that Voldemort had returned — when the evidence clearly showed that he had indeed returned, and had killed a student. When I think about what we as parents and guardians of children are facing right now, I think back to that subplot, to Umbridge, and see the parallels.
Last Tuesday, when our elected Board of Trustees for the Denton Independent School District were presented with scientific data, numbers of cases and the facts about the delta variant spreading faster than earlier variants, and that this time it’s infecting our kids, they ignored all of it and decided not to mandate masks, citing Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates. During this meeting, by the way, Trustee Mia Price asked when the virus would go away, since it was “engineered” (which is absolutely false).
School districts, county officials and cities across the state are defying this order and filing lawsuits to fight this egregious display of government overreach so they can protect the health and safety of their communities. A judge in Dallas ruled in favor of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and the 12 parents of medically fragile children, determining that the ban is unenforceable.
This was the perfect cover, or so I thought. Instead, the Denton ISD board chose to continue hiding behind Abbott’s ban. An email exchange between myself and Superintendent Jamie Wilson revealed that they had no interest in mandating masks, mitigating the spread of the virus, unless forced to do so by the county or state.
In 2020, during the shutdown, people screamed and became violent, demanding the state’s reopening. Essential workers risked their health and lives with little to no extra pay, and without paid time off if they became ill or a guarantee that their job would be secure if they contracted the virus. Parents across the state worked from home while also managing their children during virtual learning, on top of their regular daily responsibilities. Millions lost their jobs. Food banks had lines for hours. Hundreds of Texans became homeless. So after all of that, the compromise, you’d think, is that everything opens, but we continue to wear masks to prevent the spread, and get vaccinated. That’s what a civilized society would do, right?
Misinformation about the virus, the vaccine and masks has permeated social media, Fox News and YouTube videos, reaching just enough people across the country to create a dangerous death cult of sorts. A cult insisting that the virus does not exist and that we do not need to use the defensive practices in place to protect ourselves. A cult that becomes violent when challenged. This cult is what the board and elected county officials are afraid of.
Parents, we’re all between a rock and a hard place right now. We witnessed the negative impact that isolation has on our children. My own son fought us tooth and nail every single day during distance learning. The stress on our family was too much to bear anymore. Had a mask mandate been in place, this decision would be a little easier, because last school year it worked. Now we have to decide between our family’s mental health or risk infection. And we have to carry this decision every day.
Thursday, after I walked my now-second grader to his classroom, passing dozens of maskless parents and students, I became so angry I cried as soon as I got home. I questioned my decision all day. Any faith I had in our community to keep our kids safe was gone. It saddens me deeply to feel this way. Later that day, Denton ISD tweeted photos, but I noticed they chose a school that seemed to be less crowded, and only picked pictures of masked teachers, parents and students. What I saw with my own eyes was quite the opposite.
My son has had surgery three times. He doesn’t wake up from general anesthesia well, so that was very hard to watch as a mother. And his screams from the pain were unbearable. When I was young, my brother had leukemia. During that time, my family watched a lot of kids that we got to know die.
Small coffins are unforgettable. I’ve seen too much death and suffering in my life to stick my head in the sand and pretend this isn’t happening. I know I couldn’t survive losing my son, and I know I don’t want to see any other parent suffer that loss. Most of all, I don’t want any of our kids to suffer as a result of our own failures.
Last year, I wrote an op-ed lambasting Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s statement that we should sacrifice our elderly for the economy. That was a devastating thing to hear, because those elderly are our parents, mamaws and papaws, and favorite aunts and uncles. They’re our favorite teachers from third grade or just a longtime family friend. Never did I imagine they would treat our children the same way. As political footballs in a sick strategy to pander to a base during an election. I fear that by the time even their base sees what’s happening, it will be too late.
Voldemort is indeed returned, and Madam Umbridge has taken over Hogwarts. We’re being told that the dark figure we see clearly with our own eyes isn’t there. In this reality, though, we don’t have a great wizard destined to save us. That would be super. We do, however, have brave leaders, lawyers, moms and community members fighting for us — whether you like it or not.
To the superintendent and Denton ISD Board of Trustees: You’re out of excuses. Mandate masks. Do it for the children.