This is the city that loves, and there is lots to see here as well.
Any given day, you will see all sorts of things in this great, diverse city.
Like a roadside couch, yard art and murals at every stop.
A coffee shop, a taco shop or a mobile barber shop.
Visit the candy store, comic book store, ice cream store and Recycled Books store.
A peach orchard, a rose garden and a Chairy Orchard. Not that kind of cherry.
You might run into a Black cowboy on the Square or street preachers everywhere. Protests for sure (don’t forget the counterprotests).
Waving proudly in this city are U.S. flags, Texas flags, rainbow flags and Christian flags (and I’m sure I’m missing a flag).
You are likely to see all kinds of trucks like the Flat Earth truck, Frenchy’s orange truck, Willie Hudspeth’s green truck and even Denton Spider-Man’s truck — how about that?
You might see people playing guitars, and a kid named Josh playing his keyboard looking like a bear or a cat.
People come to take pictures at Old Alton Bridge, the Courthouse and the Little Chapel-in-the-Woods.
They come from afar to visit the Jazz Fest, North Texas Rodeo and nonprofit galas galore.
They come for an education at the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College but stay for much, much more.
In this city, there are plenty of things you love or things you could do without, so a little give-and-take is what it’s all about — but one thing we can all agree on is it’s not fake, we’re authentic.
Get a massage, visit a museum, go to church, get a tattoo or just get a beer.
Anyone is welcome to come and do that here.
There are all kinds of people in this world, and they can all be found here.
Yes, Denton is different — and that’s why I call it home!
PAUL JUAREZ is a resident of Denton and the executive director of First Refuge Ministries.