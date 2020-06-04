Denton County Commissioners Court recently unveiled plans for $147 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act that provided payments to states and local governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Treasury set aside $150 billion in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and calculated payments based on total population counts. Counties and cities with populations greater than 500,000 received funds directly from the federal government.
Denton County is working with each municipality on expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a $55-per-capita distribution of funds. Eligible expenses range from facilitating compliance to medical and public health expenses to providing economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency as well as any other expense reasonably necessary to the function of the government. Funds cannot be used to fill shortfalls in governmental revenue.
The county will work with communities as needed on grants to local businesses as well as to ensure residents have access to food and housing assistance programs.
The Commissioners Court approved a general outline for how the funds will be earmarked moving forward along with an estimate of current expenditures incurred by the county:
$45 million to municipalities for COVID-19-related expenses
$24 million allocated for local business grants (includes $2.2 million in existing business grant program)
$20 million for housing assistance program
$10 million for food programs
$6 million in estimated expenditures to date on COVID-19
$2 million to support local nonprofit efforts
$40 million for the county’s ongoing expenses, personal protection equipment and public health
As part of this effort, the Commissioners Court announced Denton County CARES (Coalition of Agencies to Restore Essential Services) to help easily identify the different elements of the program. Denton County CARES also is in memoriam to Gene Gumfory, a longtime Denton County businessman and philanthropist who gave generously of his time and money to support many programs over the years.
Commissioners allot funds to assist residents
The Denton County Commissioners Court allocated an additional $333,410 to United Way of Denton County to assist Denton County residents with food, rental assistance, health care and mental health, among other grants to Denton County nonprofits serving residents hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Denton County’s contribution is in addition to $735,000 designated for United Way’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund in April. A total of $1.06 million has been used to assist Denton County families during the pandemic.
The funds originate from the CARES Act. The donation infuses much-needed resources to the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund to assist households across Denton County
These funds have assisted 28 nonprofits across the county by United Way of Denton County as a participant of the North Texas Cares collaborative. The grants help nonprofits continue to meet emergency needs across the county in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds also are leveraged by United Way of Denton County through a network of nonprofit partners to accept referrals from people at risk of losing their homes. To date, an estimated $372,000 has been used to pay rent and utilities to prevent eviction for Denton County residents impacted by COVID-19.