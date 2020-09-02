The Denton County Commissioners Court announced that 1,215 businesses across Denton County would receive grants totaling $32 million for a grand total of $35.1 million in federal funds earmarked in two phases to support the local economy.
In Phase II of Denton County OPEN, for-profit businesses headquartered and located in Denton County with 100 or fewer employees were eligible to apply. The amount each business received was based on the documented negative financial impact of COVID-19 between March 1 and June 20.
Of the 1,215 recipients in Phase II, 47% employ between one and four people, while 21% employ five to nine people. A total of 12 grants were awarded for companies with 50 to 99 employees. In Denton County, around 95.6% of all businesses employ fewer than 50 employees.
The Phase II grants reached across Denton County with 22.62% in Precinct 1, 17.05% in Precinct 2, 30.72% in Precinct 3 and 29.62% in Precinct 4.
In Phase I, Denton County awarded $3.09 million to 451 businesses, averaging an estimated $6,872. Around 23.5% of the first phase of grants was awarded to businesses in Precinct 1, 16.85% in Precinct 2, 29.27% in Precinct 3 and 30.38% in Precinct 4.
The total of $35.1 million for both Phase I and Phase II of the Denton County OPEN business grants is a portion of the stimulus money Denton County received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
Through the two phases, Denton County will have reinvested an average of $25,357 into 1,385 businesses. An estimated 10,401 jobs are expected to be supported through the grants.
In comparison, Tarrant County earmarked $30 million for business grants, and Dallas County earmarked $5 million. Travis County set aside $9 million for business grants, while Bexar County awarded $11.75 million for businesses.
Work to begin soon to elevate Shady Shores Road
County commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Halff Associates for engineering services for the Shady Shores Road project from Swisher Road to West Shady Shores Road.
The $698,330 contract will include preliminary engineering services for schematic design, environmental studies, surveying and coordination with stakeholders and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the 2-mile stretch that runs north and south on the western edge of Lewisville Lake.
The road will be designed as a two-lane roadway with conceptual designs configured to raise Shady Shores Road at three low points. The road is owned in portions by three entities: Denton County, the town of Shady Shores and the city of Lake Dallas.
Last year, Shady Shores and Lake Dallas officials agreed to cover $1.4 million of the cost for engineering the project in Denton County Precincts 1 and 3. Denton County will fund $4 million, with $10 million anticipated through the North Central Texas Council of Governments, to pay for approximately $14.4 million in construction costs. A kickoff meeting between the entities and the engineer will be scheduled soon.
This project is necessary to ensure that flooding of the road does not continue each time we have heavy rains. The Commissioners Court believes that raising the road to a higher level will reduce the potential for flooding on that section of Shady Shores Road.