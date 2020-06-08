Denton County Commissioners Court candidate Delia Parker-Mims delivered the following speech during a protest held June 4 in Highland Village:
Let me share my truth. When my son was in middle school, I received a call from his teacher. She said, “Yesterday, as I was walking to my car, Morris was walking with a group of friends, and he saw me get into my car and he asked, ‘Is that your car?’ I said, ‘Yes, it is.’ He said, ‘Oh, good to know.’ So now, I feel threatened.”
She then explained that she had not called on him in class when he had his hand up and that he had sighed in disappointment. That, she said, was disrespectful. So, she said, she made him leave the class and sit outside and write a letter of apology. But that letter, she said, was not really apologetic. “I feel disrespected,” she said. “I feel threatened,” she said.
At this point, I said, “Correct me if I’m wrong, but you just said Morris raised his hand. He complied with classroom etiquette and was eager to participate in the conversation, but because you did not have time, you excluded him, and he was disappointed. Then you punished him, and now you are saying you feel threatened by a child who has never acted in a threatening manner to you or your property?”
The problem was Morris had violated the “Unspoken Narrative.”
His teacher was able to synthesize her views, which I call “the unspoken narrative,” into one word — “threatened.” He did not act respectful. He did not act submissive and remorseful.
He had the audacity to act confident. We as persons of color first hear that coming from our teachers, then from police officers.
The unspoken narrative of white supremacy is why I believe we are seeing large crowds in these mostly white suburbs protesting.
Because the “unspoken narrative” is the belief system, not racism, but the unspoken belief system and perpetuation of white supremacy. The narrative that one group of people is superior to another group of people because of the color of their skin.
So let me fast forward to myself as an adult. I travel across the state of Texas representing people. When I travel to a community that has symbols of the unspoken narrative, symbols of oppression, symbols of slavery, I am immediately filled with fear.
I am immediately disarmed of confidence, and in the back of my mind I am placed in the false narrative that I am less than. My actions and movement from hence forward are controlled by fear.
These groups of protest are growing in these suburbs because people are realizing that to remain silent in this narrative of white supremacy is to be complicit and perpetuates the violence against people of color.
So these protests are giving birth to a new awakening and consciousness. But without a call to action, they will die, and the silence will return.
I believe people are coming here and standing armed with signs and revolt and asking, “What can I do?”
Well, before I tell you what you can do, let me share this: Denton County has its own symbols of oppression in our county government.
We have a Confederate statue that sits on the lawn of our halls of justice. For years, citizens have gone to the commissioners to ask that it be removed. They’ve been told to move on. They’ve been told that slavery was hundreds of years ago. They’ve been told to wait for God to heal our land. They’ve been told to stop looking in the past.
I ask you, “How do we move forward from the vestiges of slavery if our own county government fights to maintain the symbols of slavery and the silent narrative of white supremacy that it perpetuates?”
So what can you do? You can vote to elect representatives who give us a different perspective. Democracy works best when we all have a seat at the table. And every now and then, we ought to have a “No” vote coming out of county government.
You can stop being silent by supporting representatives who are afraid to actually seek out change. Move beyond the status quo.
What can you do? Provide resources and volunteer to support candidates who are being trampled by the establishment that does not want to see change. That rationalizes white supremacy, and that stays silent. When the rubber hits the road, change is made at the ballot box.
What can you do? Stand with me today in solidarity of speaking out and no longer being silent and perpetuating that silent narrative of white supremacy.
What can you do? Chant with me: “The statue must come down!”
I am Delia Parker-Mims, and I am running for Denton County commissioner in this district and I need your support.