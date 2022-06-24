First, the bad news that you already know: Although Texas has been effectively living in a post-Roe-v.-Wade society since last year’s passage of Senate Bill 8, abortion access in Texas just went from bad to worse. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade nationwide, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s so-called “trigger law,” the Human Life Protection Act, which criminalizes all forms of abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest, is set to automatically go into effect in 30 days.
This egregious government overreach will make you guilty of a crime just for helping someone get a legal abortion in another state, or even just transporting them there, whether as a friend, partner, family member, colleague, activist, medical professional or professional driver. As usual, poor, Black and brown Texans will be the hardest hit by this latest injustice. It’s a public health crisis that will continue to disparately impact communities already disproportionately affected by local calamities ranging from COVID-19 to regressive taxation to housing discrimination, health care inaccessibility, selective law enforcement and medical racism.
Now the good news that you might not yet know: The city of Denton is fighting back.
As soon as the Supreme Court’s draft opinion was leaked, abortion rights activists and lawyers statewide began crafting an easily replicable local policy to preserve what was left to preserve of abortion rights in Texas cities. And Denton activists, myself included, were taking note. In an organized effort, we urged the four City Council members who ran on public health and equality platforms to enact the version of this policy recently proposed by the city of Austin, which uses every legally viable tool available to Texas home-rule cities to decriminalize abortion at the local level.
Denton’s District 4 council member Alison Maguire agreed to pitch it to the council at the last work session, and District 1 council member Vicki Byrd, District 2’s Brian Beck and at-large Place 5’s newly elected Brandon Chase McGee each publicly expressed their firm support for the measure and directed staff to place it on the agenda for a vote at their next regularly scheduled meeting. That next council meeting is this coming Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m., and the council is expected to vote to enact the resolution. If the last work session was any indication, which it usually is, the resolution should receive a simple majority of four out of seven votes necessary to pass.
Here’s what the passage of this important resolution will mean for abortion rights in Denton:
The city manager will be directed by council to ensure that both investigation and enforcement of Abbott’s trigger law would be lowest priority for city of Denton Police.
City funds will not be used to store, catalog or share reports of individual abortions.
City funds will not be used to conduct surveillance or collect information related to any individual, organization, location, vehicle, action, financial record or internet activity for the purpose of determining an individual abortion.
Austin’s legal vetting of this resolution has been extensive. Several exceptions were carefully added to ensure legality under S.B. 8, Abbott’s trigger law and other state law, including hypothetical situations involving either coerced abortion or criminal conduct negligent to the health of the pregnant person seeking care.
Why does Denton need this resolution? Because abortion is essential health care, public health is the business of council, and access to safe and legal abortion is a deciding factor in the long-term health, safety and quality of life for pregnant people. The state’s intent to punish people for their private health care decisions and to force childbirth upon people with unplanned pregnancies undermines Texans’ right to bodily autonomy and will create additional economic and social barriers for Dentonites already set back by systemic inequities.
Simply put, Denton is safer, better and more equitable when we prioritize care over criminalization. This resolution is hardly the solution to a post-Roe-v.-Wade dystopia, but it’s a crucial battle in the fight for progress and asserts the pro-abortion rights values of this council to the city manager, local law enforcement and the greater Denton public that council was elected to serve.
But what about anti-abortion Dentonites? What are they to do when council enacts this resolution decriminalizing abortion? There’s an easy answer to that: Don’t get one, mind your own business (especially if you don’t have a uterus), and don’t worry. Forced abortion is supported by absolutely nobody. Forced childbirth should be too.