“Democracy dies in darkness.” That’s the motto of The Washington Post, and I like to think of it as my personal mantra on City Council.
“Democracy dies in darkness” means democracy isn’t just about your right to vote. It’s about your right to see what it is that the people you voted for (and/or the people a bunch of other people voted for) are actually doing up there with all that finite public money and precious decision-making power that you (The People) entrusted them with in matters of public health, safety, equity and all the other core functions of government, however differently we each might define them. It’s your government regardless, whether there’s transparency or not. But if you don’t know what’s going on in there most of the time, it means you’re probably not getting your money’s worth.
Denton City Council is a lot more transparent in 2020 than it was just five years ago, but old habits die hard; and when you’ve been accustomed to so many years of doing it with the lights off, it’s easy to fall back on an old familiar habit. When you’re wrapped up in darkness, it can feel comforting, like a blanket. But from the outside, it’s oppressive — like a death shroud. In my two years on City Council, there have been two public meetings (and one closed meeting) where I’ve felt so strongly that the lack of transparency was killing democracy with darkness that I packed up my things and walked out in protest, in solidarity with the public.
The first time that happened was just last month, when a packed house of a community in mourning came to City Hall to speak out and peacefully protest the city’s refusal to publicly release the body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Darius Tarver. (Two days later, they were granted that right, but only because their peaceful protest and my public support of it was deemed a threat to the safety of officers, and my representation of the people “inciting violence” and “civil unrest.” A little bit of democracy died in that justification too, and I don’t think I will ever get over that, however rewarding it was to have played a small part in finally getting that body camera footage released after weeks of asking.)
The second time I walked out of the darkness was Tuesday night, after our coronavirus City Council work session, when we had a number of public hearings scheduled on an unprecedented and enormous private taxing district called Cole Hunter Ranch. Love it or hate it (and my admittedly old-fashioned personal definition of democracy doesn’t include such a thing as a private taxing district, an opinion I’ve been totally transparent about from Day One), Cole Hunter Ranch is a physically and financially big deal for Denton; and several of us on council felt that encouraging people to self-quarantine and social distance in a public hearing meant that democracy wasn’t happening.
After all, there was hardly anyone left in the building besides council, staff, and several Cole Hunter Ranch representatives. I moved to postpone the Cole Hunter Ranch public hearings until we could responsibly hold a coronavirus-era virtual council meeting online, with ADA-accessible live public feedback on video and audio. I got a second on that motion, and we held a vote, but without a majority of council members behind me (and with one council member setting a model for us all by wisely self-quarantining after attending a conference in D.C. where she and others may have been exposed), the motion failed. One fellow council member called “Point of Order” on me for doing that, and another accused me and the council member who was self-quarantining of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.
I walked out and watched the rest of the meeting on the TV in the hallway with the Cole Hunter Ranch guys and some staff members, making sure to keep a 6-foot distance from my fellow potential virus-carriers. To my great surprise and joy, I heard the mayor announce his sudden decision to postpone the public hearings after all, because the governor was recommending it, for public health and democracy.
I then stepped out of that building into the bright sun. Actually it was dark out by that point, close to 10 p.m., I think, but it felt like bright sunshine to me. It was the feeling of transparency and democracy at work.
Happy Sunshine Week, y’all. Please keep your eye and a bright flashlight on us over there in City Hall. We need it, and so do you.