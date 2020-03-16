As the district clerk for Denton County, one of my primary functions is to serve as the clerk and custodian of court records for the district courts in Denton County. With this position, the public holds me accountable for the action in handling what are ultimately the public’s records. Growing up within the legal community, I learned that fewer things were more important to those involved in the justice system than access to these records.
Our county landscape is ever changing, and so is the technology available to us. Within the past 10-15 years, the methods in which courts and clerks are required to handle these records have greatly evolved. Shelves of folders and books holding paper are now replaced by servers and cloud-based operations. People filing documents with the clerks have become queuing numbers in electronic filing software.
Technology has given us the ability to have a wealth of information at our fingertips. With that, public records are now just as accessible. Many involved in our district courts are already dealing with stressful situations, whether it be civil, criminal or family litigation. It is the goal, with the use of technology, that this office can have as little interference as possible with the process as people move through the courts.
The District Clerk’s Office, in conjunction with the County Clerk’s Office, has worked to become integrated with our case management software vendor to bring the public’s records online and available to you. The Denton County Commissioners Court signed the integration contract for us to begin the first phase of making our records available online to the general public.
The program is called re:SearchTX. Initiated through action from the Supreme Court of Texas, re:SearchTX developed a method in which records from all 254 counties can be easily and readily reviewed by courts, attorneys and the public. Through this program, we will be able to begin to bring a number of the public’s court records to their phones or home computers, as long as it is provided by statute. We hope that with this integration, and continuous review of our records, we can continue to provide more records as proper securities are evaluated. This program will ultimately allow individuals to see the record of the court, at minimal cost to view and print, and in the end preventing trips to the courthouse or days taken off from work.
The District Clerk’s Office has also been part of a multiyear project in restoration and preservation of our historical records. This project, completed last year, has not only preserved our historical records for years to come but also digitally imaged these records with a searchable index for easy research. As more records are identified, new records preservation plans are created to preserve these records for future generations. I invite everyone to visit the office to view these unique historical documents.
In being the custodian of the case records for the district courts, one of the bigger misconceptions is that one needs to file a Freedom of Information Act or Public Information Act request to look at these court records. Court records are already considered generally open to the public and therefore do not necessarily fall under the Freedom of Information Act or the Texas Public Information Act.
Unless required to be sealed by statute or court order, these records are to be readily available for public inspection. Any member of the public may come to our office and request to view a civil, criminal or family file or case record. The District Clerk’s Office employs an exceptional and friendly staff to assist you in helping navigate what can be a complex system of case records.
As I briefly mentioned earlier with our re:SearchTX project, we hope to make accessibility to the public records even easier. Currently, many of our older records and all criminal records will still require a visit to the Denton County Courts Building for inspection or a copy request submitted if you would like a copy of a document mailed to you. As we are able to review the older records for securities, we hope to expand the accessibility and availability online.
It is the goal of this office to provide the public a refreshing experience when looking to review the district courts’ records. This office realizes the level of importance and value these documents have as well as the weight they carry in one’s life and in our community.
As the district clerk, I strive to maintain an office that the public can have confidence in.