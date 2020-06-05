I just finished carving a batch of small spice spoons for our youngest daughter. She lives in Kentucky and is married to a potter. She has started working one day a week in the studio and is making bowls. Her plan is to make a batch of small bowls to be used as salt cellars and asked if I could carve some spoons to go with the bowls.
Things keep changing. It seems like only yesterday she was asking me to add a slide to the treehouse I built in the backyard. Then she was needing to borrow the car keys.
As I age, I’ve noticed some changes in me. I weigh about the same as I did 20 years ago, but I look heavier. This is partly due to me being an inch shorter than I used to be. That’s not good because even then I was too short for my weight. Furthermore, it seems some of my weight has shifted from my behind to my belly. The result makes it a challenge to keep my pants from sliding right down to my ankles. If that happened, I am sure they would revoke my membership in Keep Denton Beautiful. I might not be charged with indecent exposure, but I would certainly be guilty of unpleasant exposure.
About 20 years ago, my hair started a race between turning white and turning loose. White won, but hair loss is still happening. Except upon closer examination, it seems that as I lose hair on my head I gain hair in my nose and ears. God has such an interesting sense of humor.
Another example of how things keep changing is that when discussing the Bill of Rights, for a long time folks focused mostly on the Second Amendment. Now with protests happening all over the country, the First Amendment is getting a lot of attention. But it seems that some folks focus their energy and efforts on amendment one and others on amendment two. Let’s call them the Number Ones or the Number Twos.
Just a few weeks ago, armed white protesters marched into the Michigan state Capitol demanding their freedom from the stay-at-home rules prompted by COVID-19. The president encouraged them and talked about their Second Amendment rights. It is important to note those armed protesters did not get tear-gassed or pepper-sprayed or shot with rubber bullets.
With the death of George Floyd, something changed. Now, different folks are rightly protesting the killing of black people by police and demanding justice for those who are responsible. But at the very moment the president was proclaiming his alliance with peaceful protesters, just one block from the White House peaceful unarmed protesters were attacked with tear gas, flash grenades and shot with rubber bullets just so that same president could walk over to a church and get his picture made holding a Bible.
The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the rights of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
We don’t use the word “abridge” regularly, so I looked it up. The first two definitions are about shortening a text or reducing something in scope. The third definition is about restricting something or depriving somebody of rights or privileges.
Most fans of the First Amendment (the Number Ones) accept some restrictions to free speech. The often-used example is you can’t shout “fire!” in a crowded theater because it would cause a panic and people could get hurt. There are libel laws that have withstood constitutional challenges. People seem to be OK with limited restrictions, even though it clearly says “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ... or the rights of people peaceably to assemble.”
Fans of the Second Amendment (the Number Twos) are downright hostile to any law that seems to regulate gun ownership. And this is interesting if you read the entire amendment. “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
It makes me want to ask the Number Twos who oppose regulations and owners of assault rifles what well-regulated state militia unit they belong to. And I wonder what the Number Twos don’t understand about the words “well regulated.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is that hardly anyone ever talks about the Third Amendment.