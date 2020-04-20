I understand it, but I am not happy with the announcement that the Denton Record-Chronicle will have a print version only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. I know the “paper” will still be available daily in a digital version, but I have a routine of getting the paper each morning and reading it with my coffee. But change happens — and that requires me to learn and adapt.
One of the things that makes Denton unique for cities its size is having a daily newspaper. This has helped us have a distinct identity in this large Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Having real reporters show up at public meetings means that council members and school board trustees and the county commissioners are more accountable. Having real reporters present reminds elected officials to behave even when voters are at home or at work or just busy living their lives.
So if the new Record-Chronicle format is necessary for us to keep the paper alive and reporters reporting, then I’m for it.
I became a regular reader of the newspaper in 1963. I was only 11 years old. But I felt I needed to read the newspaper since that was the year I got my first job. And that job was in journalism, for the Record-Chronicle! I worked in the department that made reading the paper possible. I was the paper boy for Route 38.
My daddy drove me down to the Record-Chronicle office on East Hickory, but we didn’t go in the front door. We went around to the Industrial Street entrance, where I met Mr. Stephens and filled out my job application. My father wanted me to have a paper route because he thought I would learn a lot and develop a sense of responsibility. Making money was just a bonus.
Route 38 included Roberts Street, Brown Drive, Bell Avenue (between Sherman Drive and University), Woodland Street and part of University Drive itself. There were about 120 dwellings, and I delivered between 80 and 98 papers six days a week. Monday through Friday was an afternoon edition. Sunday was a morning edition. There was no Saturday paper, but I might still be working the route if I hadn’t finished collecting money Friday afternoon.
Think about those numbers. That was a subscription rate ranging from 66% to 80% of the residences! If that many people still subscribed, the Record-Chronicle could afford daily print copies. But habits change, and the world of the interweb has impacted how we get news. So in order to survive and serve our community, the Denton Record-Chronicle is learning and adapting to change.
I’m pretty used to having to adjust to change. But I don’t have to like it. I didn’t like it when, in the 1980s, the Record-Chronicle stopped allowing kids to deliver the newspaper. I understand this was done to make the big switch to morning deliveries and adding a Saturday edition. I discovered that having a morning paper every day was great.
I learned a lot delivering the paper and collecting money from the people of Route 38. I got to (had to) sit on Dr. Alan Wood’s front porch and hear him talk politics and tell me when the paper got it right and when they got it wrong. I learned about Christian Scientists because of a lady on my route who was an invalid. I took the paper up to her back door, knocked and then took it inside and handed it to her — even when members of her church were sitting with her in prayer. She wanted me to do it that way.
Mr. Seely showed me the shop that he set up in his garage with his tools so neatly organized. I didn’t visit much with Dr. David Thomas because he paid by mail, but I knew him because he was our family doctor and delivered me back in February of 1952. I met professors, volunteers, college students and business owners.
I learned that a somewhat cute 11-year-old boy delivering papers on a bike got lots of Christmas tips, but a 14-year-old awkward teen didn’t engender the same kind of generosity. When the weather changed, I had to adapt. When customers were slow to pay, I got advice from my dad. When it rained, I had to porch every paper. When we had big Sunday papers, I had to deliver in two trips because I didn’t have room to carry all the papers. Adapting to changes and learning from mistakes were just part of the job.
One of my customers was a wealthy single mom who spoiled her teenage son. When he got his driver’s license, she bought him a very fast sports car. It wasn’t long before he wrecked it but didn’t get seriously injured. Then his mom bought him a Corvette! I could hear him coming before I could see him, and I’d use that time to pull my bike halfway into the nearest yard. His momma never made him have a paper route.
Change in people’s newspaper habits has happened slowly, so the Record-Chronicle has had plenty of time to learn about digital news and then adjust. The COVID-19 pandemic has happened quickly, so our leaders have needed to learn and adjust quickly. Fortunately, they have teams of experts who have developed contingency plans just in case. Those plans can help — but only if our leaders use them.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not keen on following the advice of his experts and boldly went about shaking hands — even with folks who had the virus. He got it and spent time in ICU because of his actions. President Donald Trump has always seemed to value his own instincts over scientific data and the advice of experts. This resulted in a delay of effective efforts to suppress the virus. But the president rates his actions as a perfect 10.
It seems like you can only learn when you’re willing to admit that you don’t know it all. I’m not sure if either leader will admit to learning from this pandemic. But I’m pretty sure neither one ever had a paper route.