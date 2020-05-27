The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has created an unimaginable economic disaster. The service, retail and hospitality industries were the first to be impacted, but the shutdown has spread to every sector of the economy.
Even oil, long considered a stalwart of the Texas economy, was not immune. Oil prices fell to unforeseen levels, the effects of which will resonate throughout the state for years to come.
The effects of the epidemic on the aforementioned industries are getting plenty of media coverage, as they should be.
However, there is another professional sector of the economy that is suffering. It’s almost unthinkable, but hundreds of thousands of doctors, nurses and other health care workers are out of work. These hardworking professionals have done nothing but provide constant round-the-clock treatment for millions of ailing Americans. Now, in the middle of a pandemic, they are facing economic hardship.
Social distancing and stay-at-home orders are flattening the curve, but they are doing so at a great cost to medical professionals. Many scheduled and elective care procedures have been canceled or put on indefinite hold — meaning that no new patients or revenue will be coming in, both now and in the near future. Just like Main Street American businesses, private practices and outpatient clinics can’t survive without revenue.
We are already seeing the effects of this: 97% of physician practices have reported financial losses directly related to COVID-19. Twenty-two percent have reported making permanent layoffs; this number is only projected to increase in the coming weeks.
Our Texas leadership — Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess and Kevin Brady — needs to take the initiative and lead Congress to a solution.
Layoffs and revenue losses of this magnitude will certainly lead to practice closures on a widespread basis. We cannot allow this happen.
America needs health care infrastructure to treat the current pandemic and to treat patients once this virus passes.
Much of the aid money designated for health care has gone to hospitals, but there is more to health care than just hospitals.
Congress needs to make private practices and outpatient clinics eligible for Small Business Administration loans. Yes, hospitals are vital, but the doctors, nurses, assistants and technicians working within those facilities need support as well. Most physicians are not directly employed by hospitals and work independently or through staffing firms. These heroes are on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, and they shouldn’t have to worry about the futures of their practices and careers.
Doctors are finding themselves in the same position as first responders were in 9/11. When the towers fell on that fateful day, police and firefighters ran headfirst into the flames to save as many lives as they could. Through their efforts, recovery began. Simultaneously, our armed forces began the hunt for those responsible.
Today, doctors are running headfirst into the hospitals and saving lives. Our society and policymakers need to stand with them by allocating financial support on their behalf. These essential workers aren’t asking for handouts or socialized government oversight; they simply want to maintain their position in the free market and continue treating millions of Americans.
Cornyn, Cruz, Burgess and Brady need to prioritize Texas doctors. Currently, lobbyists from every industry are working on Capitol Hill trying to save their respective businesses from ruination. We must not let the voices of our essential front-line health care workers go unheard.