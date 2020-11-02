Understanding that Hugs & Shrugs is a wholly subjective platform, it is unfortunate that on Saturday, the Denton Record-Chronicle chose to use its editorial voice to brand City Manager Todd Hileman an ineffective leader and to accuse him of downplaying the pandemic in his recent report detailing the city’s response to the COVID-19 crisis for the Denton City Council. In the Hugs & Shrugs published Oct. 30, the Record-Chronicle berates Mr. Hileman for his use of three words — “few intense months” — and completely fails to acknowledge the context in which those words were used.
Mr. Hileman was referring only to the projected budget crisis faced by the city in the early months of the pandemic, not his personal assessment of the pandemic in toto. In the report, Mr. Hileman states, in fact, that this year has been the hardest of his entire career.
In March, the speed at which Mr. Hileman and other city management analyzed citywide expenditures and identified solutions to anticipated fiscal deficits was stunning. Under his leadership, solutions designed to provide maximum cost savings with minimum effect on services were promptly crafted and implemented. Mr. Hileman and his staff worked long hours, often seven days a week, to ensure the city’s financial footing remained firm.
Additionally, the statement that Mr. Hileman argued for a one-time lump sum payment is patently false. At no time did he ask for any additional compensation whatsoever. I am unclear as to where the Record-Chronicle obtained that information.
Initial city budget projections following the shutdown in March painted a grim picture of an $8 million to $10 million budget shortfall. The “few intense months” to which Mr. Hileman was referring comprised the period in which city management was scrambling to calculate and compensate for the potential extent of revenue loss while operating in an unprecedented information and data vacuum.
The possibility for federal reimbursement for pandemic-related city expenditures and other federal relief funds was not part of the initial fiscal review, and even later, those funds could not be fully factored into budget considerations until they were in hand.
Mr. Hileman’s immediate priorities were avoiding layoffs of city employees while continuing to provide as many city services as possible under abrupt, new restrictions. In this, he was successful; no city employees were laid off.
Additionally, Mr. Hileman moved promptly to acquire motel rooms for some of the most vulnerable of our homeless population in response to the closure of one overnight shelter and reduced capacity of the other.
To reduce personnel costs, Mr. Hileman led immediate creation of a volunteer separation program in which employees could choose to retire and receive generous terms. Eighty-nine employees elected to receive the benefits of this package. Employees whose usual jobs were unavailable were assigned other responsibilities within the city or were encouraged to spend work hours volunteering at local charities suddenly inundated by citizens in need.
When continuation of most in-person contact became impossible, Mr. Hileman ensured our tech department quickly enabled as many employees as possible to work from home to keep city operations running smoothly and meet citizen needs via online and phone communications. These comprise only a few of the solutions Mr. Hileman led or approved to keep our city on track during a daunting fiscal emergency.
Fortunately, city revenue has stabilized, and the shortfall is less than initially projected.
The Record-Chronicle surely is entitled to its opinion, but I would expect that opinion to have some basis in fact or truth. Unfortunately, that is not the case here. I hope this is the exception and not the rule, for the Record-Chronicle has done Mr. Hileman and the entire community a great disservice.
The 6-1 vote to approve Mr. Hileman’s one-time compensation, the lone dissenting vote not unexpected, demonstrates that by far the majority of my council colleagues likely share my disagreement with the Record-Chronicle’s assessment. We see day in and day out the lengths to which Mr. Hileman, his staff and all city employees have gone — and continue to go — to provide the best possible service to our community during these unprecedented times.
Additionally, the council fully understands the context of Mr. Hileman’s comments. He was referring solely to the projected budget crisis during the first few months of the pandemic. Opinion is one thing. Fabricating context is another.