I am Doug Chadwick, and I’m asking for your vote to reelect me to the Denton ISD school board for a third term on May 7.
I want to continue serving on our school board because I believe in the important mission of public education. We fight ignorance, encourage cultural values and good citizenship, and prepare students to have choices in higher education and other career paths.
The school board sets and monitors goals and policies to ensure progress. The school district’s highest priority should be student achievement in a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment.
Our board has the final authority for the district budget and setting the tax rate to support the operation of our schools. I support a budget designed to address our goals and priorities, and work to ensure that our tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.
We must continue to hire and retain the very best teachers available. This requires competitive salaries, benefits and working conditions. We must support teachers with ongoing training, opportunities for renewal and policies that help them establish classroom environments that optimize learning.
Students graduating from high school should be equipped to either continue into higher education or move directly into the workforce. This means our school staff must work with students and their parents to craft graduation plans that support whatever direction they choose. Therefore, I support both academic and vocational courses and the expansion of the LaGrone Academy.
I also recognize the importance of extracurricular opportunities for our students in the arts, athletics, agriculture, speech and debate. These programs are great motivators for students, and they provide opportunities for them to explore and discover new interests and talents.
Partnership with parents is essential. I support policies that open lines of communication between parents and the schools. Students benefit when teachers and campus administrators work cooperatively with parents.
In today’s political climate, there are those who make unfair and unfounded criticisms of our public schools. They would have you believe in conspiracies to undermine parents’ authority and push radical political philosophies. They would have you believe that schools promote pornography and promiscuity. They are wrong, and they undermine confidence in our schools by promoting false narratives.
I am the most experienced and qualified candidate running for Place 3. I have served on the board for the past six years. Prior to that, I served on district bond and bond oversight committees, and was co-coordinator of Ryan High School’s Grad Night 2001.
I have a long legacy of service in our community including the Denton County United Way Community Investment Team, city of Denton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Denton Parks Foundation, Denton Kiwanis Club member and past president, Boy Scout troop leader and KERA North Texas Public Broadcasting board of directors.
My granddaughter will be starting Denton schools this fall. My daughter had a great experience in Denton schools, and I want her daughter — and your children and grandchildren — to have the best possible experience.
Learn more at ChadwickforDISD.com.