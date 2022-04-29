The Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board is pleased to announce the selection of its next community board member, Carolyn Bednar of Denton.
Bednar came to Denton in 1991 when she accepted a position as an assistant professor at Texas Woman’s University, with her husband following two years later. Her career at TWU lasted 22 years, including nine years as chair of the Department of Nutrition and Food Sciences.
After she retired from TWU, she worked as editor of the Journal of Child Nutrition and Research for five years and also served as a Span board member for five years. Bednar recently has been a lecturer for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of North Texas on topics of food labeling and food safety.
Bednar will serve a four-month term on the Editorial Board beginning May 1 and ending Aug. 31.
Bednar grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska before working as a high school home economics teacher and getting married.
“As did many women in those days, I followed my husband in his career as an electrical engineer,” she said. “We moved to Tennessee and lived there for nine years before returning to Nebraska, where he was hired as an engineer for a nuclear power station. Over the years I was involved in many volunteer community service activities, including 4-H club leader, church activities and editor of a community newspaper.”
Now that she is retired, Bednar said she and her husband enjoy reading books and newspapers, gardening, playing bridge — and, of course, visits with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I applied to be a community member on the DRC Editorial Board because I thought it would be an interesting way to stay in touch with current events in Denton,” Bednar said.
As part of the Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board, Bednar will participate fully in discussions of local topics on which to editorialize and coverage topics that will resonate with our readers. As well, she will participate in discussions with community leaders and groups appearing before the board.
At the conclusion of her four-month term, Bednar will write a column sharing her experience with readers.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or by calling 940-566-6879.