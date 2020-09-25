Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High around 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.