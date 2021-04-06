With just under two weeks remaining before early voting begins for the May 1 general and special elections, the Denton Record-Chronicle is inviting all candidates on the ballot in Denton County to submit an essay and their supporters to submit a paid endorsement letter.
Candidates will be allowed to submit an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Those essays will be accepted for print until April 28.
The Record-Chronicle remains the only consistent source of elections coverage in central and northern Denton County, devoting considerable resources and space to documenting the issues, candidates and races most important to our readers. As the election approaches, you can expect to find candidate profiles, Q&As and issues-related coverage throughout our news sections — as well as election-related insight on the Opinion page.
But as the number of endorsement letters has continued to grow, we again will move these candidate endorsements off the Opinion page and consider them as paid ads. Under this policy, all election-related letters to the editor advocating for a candidate, ballot measure or political party will be subject to a charge of $25 for up to 250 words. No endorsement letters over 250 words will be accepted.
Paid endorsement letters will be accepted until April 28 and should explain why a particular candidate is most qualified. Personal or party attacks will not be permitted. For consideration, all letters must be original and include the writer’s name, address and telephone number for verification. All submissions may be edited for clarity, taste and libel.
The paid letters will appear adjacent to the Opinion page and be identified as such.
Paid endorsement letters may be submitted via a form found online at www.dentonrc.com/opinion. Essays may be emailed to drc@dentonrc.com or mailed to the Denton Record-Chronicle at: Letters to the editor, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.
All essays and letters must be in our hands by 5 p.m. April 28. No letters or essays will be accepted after this deadline. No exceptions. Those with questions or concerns may contact Sean McCrory, executive editor, at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.