What better way for families to spend time together than a horse-drawn carriage ride? Most kids have never had access to a horse.
But Denton doesn’t allow carriage rides, so I drive my horses past Denton.
Our horses are a part of our family. I love the horses under my care. They live in a barn, get regular pasture time and work limited hours. They know my voice, know their names, respond to instruction, crave human interaction. Actually, working horses instinctively know when someone has bad intentions.
Many of my horses are “repurposed” from Amish farms. Amish prefer younger horses due to the workload. This gives a horse new purpose. Like humans, sedentary animals are not as healthy as active ones. A draft horse can pull up to 8,000 pounds, so a carriage on paved roads is like horse retirement, and they don’t get sent to slaughter. International regulations have changed the horse market, especially for draft horses. This is a real situation in 2020.
Working horses, typically, stay healthy into their 20s. However wild horses live only 6-9 years. Sedentary horses become despondent, develop behavioral problems, like dogs for hunting and herding.
I don’t understand how carriage rides abuse horses. Sure, every profession has bad actors. Animal rights movements thrive in urban areas where animals are pets living in apartments or houses. If working animals are abused, then so are pets with no access to areas to run, burn off energy and be an animal.
No one objects to services provided by guide dogs or police dogs. Our horses are similar. Many families have started the tradition of riding back in 1999. They now have children who continue that tradition. Often, I will reserve a wagonette for a family bringing a family member they know will not with them the following year; they tell me how special it is to have that time together. Our carriage business is very family-oriented but labeled “exploitation of animals.”
We are often compared to carriages in New York City. Though I’m not an expert on the NYC Carriage industry, some stories are awful. Space on Manhattan Island is so limited. NYC horses live in old, multi-storied barns, rarely see pasture.
Carriages don’t abuse horses unless handlers fail them, but for activists, emotional social media posts get attention. In 2017, a major donor to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s reelection campaign was subpoenaed for allegedly funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to remove carriage rides from New York.
Activists point out horses get killed in traffic accidents. Journalist Jon Katz noted that one horse was killed in New York in 22 years, while 22 people were killed in New York in the first few months of 2017. Any loss of life is tragic! New York is a congested city, but stats don’t lie. This is extremely rare in our industry.
Many ask horse folks, “are your horses happy?” John McGlone’s research at Texas Tech shows it’s difficult to measure animal welfare. Although horses don’t feel or think like people, they respond to attention they get. They can sense a peaceful person, and they feel safe.
Owners consider a horse’s job essential to their welfare. Horses don’t make career choices; they don’t dream of being on a farm rather than pulling a carriage. Human quality of life definitions or politics don’t apply, according to research.
Carriages create and encourage economic development. They fit in historic districts where carriages were the main transportation. We give kids and adults contact with horses even though we are many degrees of separation from the farm.
I hope Denton will adopt a model code to allow carriage rides to showcase the Square and the historic district; it could benefit from that. There are ways to regulate horse-drawn carriages to protect the horse and the city’s interest.
Carriage horses connect us with the past. Instead of banishing them, we should share our world with them. Horses bring nostalgia that strikes a certain area of the heart we should visit more often.