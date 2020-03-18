Governments exist to serve their constituents — the people who live and work in the community. Citizens have a right to know how governments conduct public business and allocate taxpayers’ dollars. Transparency is a fundamental part of how government works.
I believe that government works best when citizens are involved with the process. A good, just government, therefore, keeps the best interests of its citizens at the forefront of its efforts and is open and transparent in the process of serving them.
The more transparent we are, the more citizens will trust us to do the right thing. Our citizens want to know that we are not hiding anything. Transparency demonstrates integrity and means you are being open and honest with the community.
Open records, open meetings and public notices keep the citizens informed about what is being discussed and how it will affect their lives. Open meetings engage a larger audience in information sharing and discussion. It can increase awareness of an issue or proposal and can be a starting point for or an ongoing means of engaging further public involvement. It gives the citizens the opportunity to follow along with us and make comments/recommendations on the decisions we are making.
While it is not feasible to post every government document and piece of information to the public or on our website, posting the information and resources that matter most to the community proves that we are looking out for our residents’ best interests and builds confidence. Posting the information out in the open allows citizens to read and provide their comments back to you.
When we put the public information out there where citizens can view it, it demonstrates we have taken proactive steps toward showing we are doing the right things.
The rise of technology means there is a lot more new information that can be created by the government, but it is also easier to manage and distribute.
According to Open Government Partnership, “The transparency movement embodies the hope that a combination of new technologies, publicly accessible data, can more effectively assist people to hold us accountable, which will lead to trust.”
Record retention is an essential function of county government. We maintain and store millions of public records that touch each resident’s life — from births to tax records and more. Our District and County Clerk offices steadily work to preserve records from the early 1900s to now so that they are protected for future generations to see.
Transparency allows for citizens to read the information in their time frame and provide their comments back to us regarding the information. Citizens want easy access to government records, and social media provides us with a wonderful tool to share information with citizens and can be a two-way communication to dialogue with them. We can provide the information the citizens want and, by using the right tools, manage all of that digitally.
It is much easier and faster for me to send something that affects everyone by email, or to place it on the county’s website, if I have a number of citizens to reach.
The Denton County Commissioners Court as a whole believes strongly in the importance of government transparency.
As elected representatives conducting government business, the public holds us accountable for our actions — as they should
It is our responsibility to provide the information and citizens’ responsibility to read it. I cannot control whether they will read it, but I can sleep better at night knowing that I have made it available to them.