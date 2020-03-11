As you read about COVID-19 in the news or hear about it from family and friends, I’d like to assure you that our Denton County Public Health is focused on keeping you informed.
Although COVID-19 is a new disease, Denton County Public Health is using existing epidemiology response plans to provide guidance to local hospitals, emergency responders and medical providers within Denton County on screening protocols to be aware of as well as symptoms.
DCPH also is reminding the public of steps everyone can take through preventive health practices such as handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, staying home when sick and avoiding others who are sick. These are the same tips we use for helping to prevent the spread of influenza each year.
DCPH is continuously engaged in communication with federal, state and local partners regarding COVID-19. Community members are encouraged to visit www.DentonCounty.gov/Coronavirus for more information.
Computer kiosks for 2020 census
Denton County is providing computer kiosks in county buildings this month to help individuals complete their 2020 census online.
With an estimated $675 billion in federal dollars at stake, it is important to have every resident in our county counted. Just 1% of residents in Denton County not being counted equates to an estimated $10.2 million per year in federal funds.
The kiosks will be available in the following buildings during business hours:
Carrollton — Sandy Jacobs Government Center, 1029 W. Rosemeade Parkway
Cross Roads — Steven E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM 424
Denton — Administration Complex — Elections Technology Services Building, 701 Kimberly Drive
Denton — Administration Complex — Health Services Building, 535 S. Loop 288
Denton — Mary and Jim Horn Government Center, 1505 E. McKinney St.
Flower Mound — Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive
Frisco — Government Center, 5533 FM 423
Lewisville — Lee Walker Government Center, 190 N. Valley Parkway
Lewisville — Precinct 3 Government Center, 400 N. Valley Parkway
Residents who need access to a computer will be welcome to use the computer kiosks free of charge.
March 5 coffee chat in Highland Village
We’d love to see you at 8 a.m. on March 5 at the Highland Village City Hall, 1000 Highland Village Road, for Coffee with the Mayor and Commissioner.
Mayor Charlotte Wilcox and I will give you updates on both city and county happenings and will enjoy visiting with you about any issues you might like to discuss.
The event is free and open to the public.
CACDC expansion in Lewisville
Two years after breaking ground on the Lewisville expansion at 1854 Cain Drive, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County is celebrating with a ribbon cutting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 30.
The building was expanded to double the space for services to meet demand. The facility includes four forensic interview rooms, 14 dedicated therapy rooms with 10 additional rooms that can be used as therapy rooms and new flexible working spaces for law enforcement officers, staff at the District Attorney’s Office, forensic nurses, Child Protective Service employees and others to use as needed.
Tours of the Lewisville location are available at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Just go to www.cacdc.org/tour to find out more information.