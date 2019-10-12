LAKE DALLAS — This unique lakeside city along the shores of Lewisville Lake covers 2.7 square miles with a population of around 7,260 residents, Lake Dallas Mayor Michael Barnhart told us during a recent Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
With Lake Dallas ISD as its largest employer, much of what you’ll experience when visiting Lake Dallas is the welcome you’ll receive when meeting residents or visiting the unique locally owned restaurants and shops.
From the redevelopment of Flourish Salon Suites and the Evolutions Brands corporate office to new development in the form of duplexes and tiny homes, the city continues to evolve.
The city developed new dog exercise yards and, with residents’ help, raised more than $20,000 in donations for the animal services department.
Transportation is a key issue for the community, with an average of 19,080 vehicles crossing the Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge daily. Lake Dallas officials are working with the county to create two left-turn lanes on Swisher Road at the Interstate 35E intersection to help relieve backed-up traffic.
In addition, the city is working with Shady Shores and us for repairs to Shady Shores Road, which has been closed to flooding in recent years and suffered road deterioration.
Whether you are passing through Lake Dallas on the way to and from work or enjoying the lakeside recreation at one of its facilities, be sure to stop by the city’s charming downtown to eat a bite. It will be well worth your visit.
Lewisville attracts Ericsson
As you have likely heard by now, Ericsson Inc. will soon build a new manufacturing facility to produce 5G Advanced Antenna System Radio Module products in Lewisville. This is great news for both Lewisville and Denton County.
Ericsson is known worldwide for its innovation as well as its compassion in creating sustainable solutions to global issues. I feel that we are very fortunate they have chosen our county and, specifically Lewisville, to further expand their dedication to superior customer service.
The announcement last month from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office revealed the facility will create more than 400 new jobs and bring $134 million in capital investment to the county.
Ericsson provides communication and network equipment, software and services for network and business operations, and is one of the leading providers of information and communication technology, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Ericsson Inc. received a $3,592,400 grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund.
For more information about the company, visit www.ericsson.com.
Annual Hickory Creek event supports first responders
For the past four years, first responders from the Lake Cities Fire Department and police officers from Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas and Corinth have joined town officials, members of the Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce and residents for the See You at the Station prayer.
The group surrounds the flag and prays for first responders near and far as well as to show support to the men and women who serve and protect their communities. These men and women are first to respond when tragedy occurs. To see these communities make the extra effort to recognize and thank their first responders is another example of how people can come together to make a real difference. This year, the group gathered on Sept. 25.
I am honored and proud to know many from these communities and offer my own thanks not only to them for their prayers but also to the first responders who keep us all safe and respond when the need arises.
Highland Village involves children, residents in new Kids Kastle
In a Kids Kastle Design Day last month, Highland Village hired a consultant, Play By Design, to visit Highland Village elementary schools and gather ideas for a new city playground from student suggestions. Then, the city organized a Design Day where residents were invited to the Briarhill Middle School gymnasium where hundreds of student drawings lined the walls. The consultant met with students and parents attending the event and then drew a preliminary design, which was revealed later that day.
The Kids Kastle Community Build project will then have a 3D conceptual drawing pf the design created, and volunteer committees will be organized to help build the play area and seek sponsorships. Demolition of the existing Kids Kastle is anticipated in November. Information on the project is available at SpeakUpHV.com.
Kudos to the city and community for working together on this project.
Flower Mound debuts new public art
Flower Mound has come up with a creative way of adding more public art to the town. Residents in Flower Mound and across Denton County are being invited to submit digital submissions this month for the next three traffic box wraps, following the unveiling of three artistically designed wraps for three traffic signal boxes.
Find out more about the public art project and submit your ideas at www.flower-mound.com.