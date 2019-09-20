Officials from Hickory Creek and Highland Village recently updated us about what is happening in their communities.
The presentations are part of an ongoing series in which Denton County invites our cities and towns to give presentations during the Commissioners Court meetings on Tuesdays.
Hickory Creek Mayor Lynn Clark told us the town has experienced 40% growth since 2010 with more on the way. Several residential developments will begin building soon, including Hickory Creek Crossing with 90 new homes and Hickory Farms with 140 new homes.
The town of Hickory Creek is experiencing commercial development along the recently completed Turbeville and Point Vista roads. An 8,500-square-foot Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant will sport rooftop dining, while the Elm Fork Tap House, featuring a silo from the former Lewisville Feed Mill, will provide patio dining. In addition, Don Camillo Italian Cuisine recently purchased property off Turbeville Road. The Adam’s Cliff shopping center planned in the area will feature several new businesses including The Learning Experience day care.
Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox and City Manager Mike Leavitt shared a few interesting facts about their city. For instance, the average age in Highland Village is 43, and an estimated 56.7% of the city’s residents are between the ages of 25 and 65. An average family of 3.3 members has a median home value of $384,214.
City officials also shared how fast the city’s property valuations have grown — doubling in 14 years to $2.25 billion as of fiscal year 2018-19. In that period, the city saw significant retail development with The Shops of Highland Village, The Marketplace at Highland Village and much more. On one note, the sales tax revenues paid for nearly 23 miles of trails spanning the city.
Master Gardeners Association celebrates 30th anniversary
In the past 30 years, the Denton County Master Gardener Association has contributed thousands of volunteer hours to more than 100 projects across Denton County.
In three decades, more than 500 volunteer Master Gardeners, who were trained, continue to give back to their communities.
There’s an upcoming program you may find interesting if you are looking for information about Earth-Kind practices conserving time, money and natural resources to create productive yards and gardens that are also pleasing to look at. Denton County Master Gardener Association volunteers along with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will offer classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
At a cost of $100 per person or $125 for two people in the same household, you will learn planning preparation, design application, hardscape considerations and plant selection. The program will be at the Flower Mound United Methodist Church at 3950 Bruton Orand Blvd. For more information and to register, visit www.dcmga.com.
Watch out for school buses
With school back in session across Denton County, please be on the lookout for school buses and children crossing streets to and from schools.
State law requires drivers to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on flashing red lights. That includes drivers on the same side of the road where the bus is located and anyone driving on the opposite side. The only exception is on major roads with raised medians or barriers. Then it only applies to vehicles on the same side as the bus. However, it is important to follow the speed limit and stay aware of your surroundings just in case.
This reminder is to help you know what the law requires and to help keep our children safe as they get on and off the buses.