On May 10, 1869, a little over 150 years ago, they hammered in the Golden Spike connecting the rails of the Union Pacific and the Central Pacific Railroads at Promontory Point, Utah Territory. The North American continent had finally been spanned. Travelers could now go by train from coast to coast in less than a week. They could travel by chair car and sleeper with the luxury of a dining car and club car with liveried servants. Previously, the trip from the east to west took weeks or months. The Butterfield Overland Stage in 1858 took almost a month from St. Louis, Missouri, to San Francisco, California. Waterman Ormsby, a newsman, chronicled the first trip. Most of his journey was through the Southwest desert in a hard-sprung Celerity wagon pulled by mules. Ormsby said he would never do it again.
The new railroads were created by immigrants. The Union Pacific was built primarily by the Irish and the Central Pacific by the Chinese. The Central Pacific was much more difficult and required more than 20,000 Chinese laborers who laid the rails over and through the Sierra and Rocky Mountains. After their incredible work, the Chinese were rewarded by the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 prohibiting Chinese immigration and forcing out those who were already here. Smuggling Chinese across the Southwestern border became a big and lucrative business by the end of the 19th century.
In 1880, railroads crisscrossed the United States and its territories. A railroad map of that era showed rails like a spider web throughout the country. Almost every county seat had a railroad, and travel was convenient and cheap. Salesmen would ride into the larger towns and rent buggies from the local livery to ply their wares to the smaller communities. At that time, the United States was the envy of the world for its mass transit system.
In the early 20th century, the new Interurban System became popular in North Texas. Interurban rails linked most of the towns and cities in North Texas. The Interurban cars were driven by an electric motor and were almost silent as they cruised on rails through the countryside. The cars were beautifully built with hardwood polished interiors, comfortable couch-like seats and low fares. The last Interurban car ran on Dec. 31, 1948. A rebuilt Interurban car was on display for a short time at the old Texas and Pacific building in downtown Fort Worth.
Early in the 20th century, Henry Ford created the first cheap American automobile. He came out with the Model T in 1910. It was mass-produced and came in any color you wanted as long as it was black. Sales increased throughout the next decade, and the automobile slowly took the place of horse-drawn wagons and buggies. Cities loved the automobile because there was little cleanup after a busy day in town. The autos were generally driven near cities and towns because roads and highways were terrible. Autos broke down at inconvenient times, and hard rubber tires were difficult to keep on their rims. New inflatable tires made automobile travel more reliable and much easier on the occupants.
As the automobile became more popular, the demand for better roads and highways grew. By the 1930s, state and U.S. highways linked most major cities. These highways were usually two lanes with borrow ditches on both sides. With better highways, the demand grew for faster and more reliable automobiles. After the Second World War, the Eisenhower administration started the Interstate Highway System. This gigantic program was created during the Cold War and was primarily to be used for moving military personnel and military equipment back and forth across the country. This highway system had four lanes separated by a median with no stop signs or lights. There was easy off and easy on, and people started to use these interstate highways for intra and interstate travel. The highways and cheap gasoline complemented the faster and more luxurious automobiles.
As a result, the automobile became an icon. It was a symbol of freedom allowing individuals to travel across the country and motor to their jobs without the problem of commuting or waiting for a train. However, the unintended and unexpected consequence of pollution and climate change from fossil fuels and expressways packed with automobiles lurked in the future — and the future is unfortunately now.
Both Europe and Japan have modern and efficient train systems. The train from Barcelona to Madrid will get you to your destination faster than flying. We are presently funding a high-speed train from Houston to Dallas to be operational by 2025. Bullet trains and interurban systems are going to be our future. Automobiles like the buggies they replaced will be relics of the past, and people in the future will look upon them in wonder. Mass transit is a step forward in the evolution of our country. The time has come to embrace this evolution in travel.