In the distance, the young couple strained to see the faint lights of the village as they flickered in the twilight. The journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem had left them exhausted, weary from the fear and gloom that lurked at every bend in the road.
As darkness covered the land and encircled the small caravan of the devout, Mary and Joseph pressed on toward the faint light from the oil lamps glowing in the village’s windows.
It had been almost nine months since Joseph had been awakened in the night by an angel who assured him that the baby his wife-to-be was carrying would be the light of the world. Mary listened intently as Joseph relayed the angelic encounter because she, too, had an angelic encounter with much the same message. This baby was the long-anticipated Messiah, the one foretold by the prophets, Emanu-el, the one and only son of God.
Before leaving Nazareth for their journey southward, the young couple had received word that Mary’s older relative, Elizabeth, was expecting a baby although she was past child-bearing age. Mary quickly traveled to Elizabeth’s home where they shared their stories of God’s miraculous work in each of their lives.
Unbeknownst to the two favored women, Elizabeth’s son would grow up to become John the Baptist, a lesser light whose message foreshadowed that of another greater light, Jesus the Christ.
As the weary couple entered Joseph’s hometown, an eerie calm had settled over the darkened streets of the little town. They found temporary lodging in the only shelter remaining in the crowded village, a stable with a manger and a stash of straw and farm implements.
The stillness of the night was only occasionally broken by the bleating of a sheep and the restless shuffling of a donkey. But then suddenly a cry — a baby had just been born. Just as at the onset of creation, God had once again spoken light into existence and darkness was pushed aside.
But this time the Light was God himself — a baby who, in all respects, was like us. God was once again present with his creation. Light had returned to reclaim creation from the grip of Darkness.
As the new parents cradled the baby, a commotion at the entrance to the stable distracted them. There standing in the shadows were shepherds, ill-kempt and wearing tattered cloaks. They walked slowly to the manger, speechless at the sight of the infant nestled in a bed of straw and securely wrapped in cloths.
As they knelt in awe, they shared how earlier that night they had been tending their herd of sheep, being held for sacrifices at the temple in Jerusalem. Only the light from a flickering fire lit the night sky. Suddenly, a bright light pierced the darkness. From the shadows an angel appeared proclaiming that the Messiah had arrived ... as a baby ... wrapped in cloths ... lying in a manger ... in Bethlehem.
The signs were unmistakable. Here they were, staring into the eyes of God himself. No longer would they live in fear of death. God had come to light the way to eternal life.
In a distant country to the east, a star appeared in the night sky that signaled to local astrologers that the Messiah, foretold by multiple prophets of Israel, had been born. These students of the night sky followed the faint light from the star to where it stopped over Bethlehem.
They had inquired along the way as to the whereabouts of the new king. They even stopped in Jerusalem where they had a private audience with the Rome-appointed ruler of the region, Herod. But Herod’s attempts to snuff out the Light failed as the travelers, after paying homage to the Messiah, evaded the tetrarch’s treachery and returned to their home country by a different route.
A lesser light had guided them to a Great Light. Their faith had been transformed from the hope provided by a flickering star to the assurance that they had seen the Eternal Light.
But Darkness is not easily vanquished. The Light would be tempted; it would be ridiculed; it would be rejected; it would be crucified. But it was never extinguished.
This time, Light had come to establish a kingdom that would rule over Darkness forever. This time, Light triumphed over Darkness’s death grip once and for all time. This time, Light was forever victorious over Darkness.
O little town of Bethlehem,
How still we see thee lie;
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep
The silent stars go by:
Yet in thy dark streets shineth
The everlasting Light;
The hopes and fears of all the years
Are met in thee tonight.