It is certainly not my wish or intent to have an ongoing dueling debate with Lewis Toland, but as a serious student of history and a strong advocate for relevant facts, I feel compelled to respond to his essays on this page when I find them deficient through obvious omissions.
Professor Toland seems obsessed with what he calls the Cancel Culture of “radical iconoclast with Marxists’ passions,” conflating this issue with the violence at some Black Lives Matter protests. Many Americans outside of the BLM movement are trying to come to grips with the systemic racism that has prevailed in this country far too long. Seeking to remove icons associated with racism is not limited to those voices that get the most media attention but presses all critical-thinking people to revisit a past that has excluded certain truths that have brought us to this divide.
If canceling culture is Toland’s real objective, shouldn’t we address how Western European immigrants canceled the cultures of many Native American tribes through genocidal tactics using the weapons of mass destruction of that era? History is, after all, as Winston Churchill once pointed out, “written by the victors.”
Toland’s view that Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States fostered contempt for Columbus ignores that by Zinn exposing the widespread onslaught over some four centuries to conquer, suppress and actually eradicate many Native Americans, he was doing little more than holding a mirror up to today’s descendants of an earlier white, Western European Cancel Culture.
Regarding those native tribes in the Western Hemisphere that the professor refers to who engaged in barbarism, I would go along with his suggestion that such characterizations should be a part of the greater history that was absent from schoolbooks throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. But beyond that, such revelations should not overshadow several larger factors.
First, it was not Native Americans leaving their homeland to invade Europe and remove English, French and Spanish cultures. The opposite was true, where Columbus and like-minded men started on the east coast and spread across the continent to the Pacific Ocean, replacing multiple Indian nations with their own by the end of the 19th century. Epidemic diseases brought to this country by Western Europeans were the major cause for the population decline of the American indigenous people, but warfare that consisted of multiple massacres played its share in eliminating human cultures that had been in place for thousands of years.
Secondly, Native American “savagery,” as depicted by the Western European culture that itself evolved from such barbarisms, did indeed occur. It should be noted, however, that those Native American tribes were not part of a culture that had a Christian ethos claiming to value all human life. The pretentious claim of representing Christ while stealing native lands and committing genocide wreaks of hypocrisy.
And lastly, the scale of death and destruction by some Native Americans toward their neighboring tribes pales in comparison to what happened to an entire continent of Native American cultures over four centuries by white, Western Europeans. It’s farcical to point out the brutality by which some Native Americans treated others while accusing those of hypocrisy who want to remove a symbol today that represents the advent of a far greater human brutality.
Toland’s comparison with Italian Americans and African Americans “overcoming” prejudice is also astoundingly inept. We didn’t know that Italian Americans suffered over 250 years of actual slavery and another 100 years of political and economic suppression thanks in large part to the 1896 U.S. Supreme Court’s Plessy vs. Ferguson doctrine of “separate but equal.”
We can agree that Rousseau’s “noble savage” should probably be put to rest along with the patronizing of the Columbus historic figure misrepresented by the dominant white culture in America. But in doing so we must restrain ourselves from engaging in partisan politics that seeks to berate that cancel culture that doesn’t share our ideological persuasions while ignoring the true origins that have made this a contemporary racial hot-button issue.