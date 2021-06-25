“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”
— Newton’s Third Law of Motion
Hyperbole and derogatory speculation appeared to permeate the message of Denton Bible Church’s perception of American “woke” culture reported in this paper on June 15. No doubt they presented a handful of real-life occurrences intended to give credibility to their presentation. But we’ve all seen how narratives transfix themselves on parsed accounts of events, coaxing their uninformed audience to easily buy into the message that’s been crafted for them.
Denton Interfaith Community Action’s Nathan Graham rightfully saw it as an attempt to conjure up old communist ghosts as a scare tactic, and Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., saw it as a misuse of her father’s legacy to shade their fallacious narrative. One that I feel serves only to distract its audience from what can be truly called an “insidious and dangerous and pervasive ideology” — authoritarianism.
On Jan. 6 this year, we witnessed the consequences of an autocratic authority in the White House, who for four years placed himself above the law and incited his crowds at every rally to see those who questioned his extremist views as enemies of the state. If ever there was a singular figure in modern American society who drove a wedge between people of various backgrounds it was the man-child who mocked the physically handicapped, demeaned women, employed dog-whistle tactics to alienate voters and his affinity for dictators over our liberal democratic allies abroad.
For pastors Tommy Nelson and Charles Stolfus to claim a remedy for what ails us as a nation by attacking the effect of centuries of repression and cruelty on people of color that’s left an indelible scar on their children and their children’s children is both misguided and insulting for those who have eyes to see the path that’s led to the wokeness they now seek to dismiss.
Yes, not every white person has been complicit in choices that led to the brutality and abuse that Native Americans and African slaves endured after Columbus first planted his foot in the Western Hemisphere. Little, however, was effective in preventing the Manifest Destiny claimed to be God’s will by powerful white men who steamrolled over any who blocked their efforts to grab land where and when they wanted it, to the detriment of those people who had occupied it for generations.
For members of the clergy who claim to speak for a just and merciful God to find that the greatest threat to our society lies at the feet of a movement that wants only to expose these historical abuses rather than the cause that is still alive today in variant forms through the delusional rantings of a wannabe dictator and conspiratorial absurdities by an anonymous figure known simply as “Q,” demonstrates, I believe, why “fewer people [today] claim a Christian affiliation than ever before.”
If pastors Nelson and Stolfus feel truly led by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., they should inculcate the quote King borrowed from Edmund Burke declaring that, “All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” Even worse is for good men to actually engage in misleading narratives that conceal the real evil.