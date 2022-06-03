The Denton City Council recently passed a resolution on a 4-3 vote supporting Medicare for All.
What does that mean? Not the “Medicare for All” part. What is a “resolution”? An ordinance, in contrast, states what can and can’t be done legally in Denton, often spelling out penalties if the ordinance is violated. A resolution just expresses what council as a body supports or in some cases what it condemns. It’s an official statement of opinion.
To relieve your suspense, I personally favor some form of universal health care or “National Health,” as they call it in England. Exactly what form that takes, I’m willing to listen. But with health care costs per capita that are the highest in the world (more than double Australia’s, to pick one comparison) and with outcomes like infant mortality and life expectancy that rank last among wealthy countries, it’s clear to me as a professional manager that we can and should rethink our current system and look at other models.
And because I hold that view, I almost certainly would have voted in favor of the resolution.
But what was the point of having it be a resolution for the City Council of Denton to vote on? In my opinion, a resolution is the right tool in a very limited set of circumstances.
A resolution can establish long-term direction for staff. The policy that Denton will offset 100% of its electricity customers’ energy demand with renewables was established by a resolution. The goal of having every Dentonite live within a 10-minute walk of a park was established by a resolution. “Vision Zero” — the goal of zero fatalities from car accidents — was confirmed in a resolution. Many specific proposals and ordinances will follow.
Another case for a resolution is when community sentiment is so strong about a recent event that something simply must be said. It could be a notorious hate crime, even an international event. In those rare circumstances, such a statement by council can draw the community closer together for a moment and galvanize support for victims.
Another case is when there’s arguably a chance of influencing votes by our representatives at another level of government — usually state or federal.
In all those cases, the resolution has the most force if it’s unanimous or as close as possible.
But what if it’s nowhere close, like 4-3, the farthest you can get from unanimous? An ordinance that passes 4-3 still becomes law. Elections have consequences.
Does a resolution that passes 4-3 still express the will of council? Technically. But it mostly spotlights who’s in which ideological camp. One side cheers (in this case, my side), the other side boos. Who is helped? It doesn’t set future city policy or pull the community together or galvanize support for victims or, with such weak support, likely influence legislators. It’s certainly an uplifting rallying cry for supporters. Some people feel that’s reason enough to do it.
Like I said, put in that position, sure, I would have voted yes. But I don’t confuse that adrenaline rush with actual nutrition. In the midst of generally very good public health statistics in Denton County, there are pockets of Dentonites who are markedly at risk — people at the margins due to poverty, lack of documentation, isolation. I’d rather see all that good political will for public health focused where these gaps exist and where City Council can play a constructive role in affecting actual health outcomes in Denton.
Now I’ll fully credit that this resolution may well in the end have raised the visibility of these very concerns — in this guest essay, for instance.
But a two-year term is very short. As we age, we see that years pass ever more quickly. It’s possible to wake up at the end of a council term after a string of political adrenaline rushes with no real accomplishments that improve anyone’s life. I urge all council members to hear the ticking of the clock always, to use every opportunity to solve real problems and make real change every chance you get during your brief turn on the dais.
So be it resolved.