A new poll by The New York Times continues a slow-growing but significant trend of surveys showing erosion in former President Donald Trump’s base of Republican support. That trend is most welcome.
Yes, Trump still easily outpaces everyone else in the potential Republican field for the 2024 presidential nomination. But he is now the first choice of less than 50% of those surveyed. This means that, if another candidate manages to engage Trump in a two-person race, the volatile Orange Man looks vulnerable for the first time.
Trump is a bad candidate. He twice lost the popular vote and now is more unpopular than ever. More importantly, Trump was a bad president whose failures were more extensive than conservatives think. Even many of his “successes” were either ephemeral or largely the work of others.
If Republicans want to fail in 2024, Trump is the one man who could do it. Not only did he lose in 2020 to a doddering windbag who barely left his basement, but now he trails that same man in a head-to-head poll, even though it shows that Joe Biden’s approval rating is at an astonishingly low 33%. Almost every other potential Republican nominee would defeat Biden handily — but not Trump.
Trump’s unpopularity is merited. He was a bad president — unethical, unstable, often ineffective and, in the end, so virtually demented as to be dangerous to democracy.
Trump’s broadly improper behaviors in office were too numerous to list here, but suffice it to say that no matter whether one thinks he deserved either of his two impeachments (I do think he deserved both), his actions in both the withholding of weapons for Ukraine and catalyzing the Capitol incursion were deeply unethical. In both instances, he extravagantly subordinated the nation’s interests to his own.
On policy, Trump wasn’t even good in the area for which he claimed the most credit — the economy. He created what I repeatedly described in these pages as a sugar high, putting together all the ingredients except the yeast for the inflationary cake that Biden, in his own idiocy, then leavened and baked. Even before the pandemic hit, Trump was the biggest spender and biggest creator of debt in U.S. history, with the exception of the budget years during World War II. And he was a horrid deal-maker even for the things he wanted most. Trump deliberately engineered the longest “shutdown” in U.S. government history — five weeks long — in order to fight for more spending for a border wall. He ended up securing less wall funding than Democrats had offered before the shutdown began.
Trump deserves almost no credit for his biggest economic success — the corporate tax cut he signed into law. He had to lift barely a finger to pass it — the work was done almost entirely by then-Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, who had it teed up in substance and had won universal support for it within his party. The tax bill was just waiting for the moment a Republican president took office and was ready to sign it.
Something similar could be said about judges. By the time Trump took office, the Federalist Society and allies had built such a deep bench (pun intended) of superbly qualified conservative jurists that Trump could have nominated any of about 15 choices who would have been readily confirmable to the Supreme Court and, in some cases, even more reliably conservative than the three he chose.
Trump’s foreign policy was a mess. He praised dictators, negotiated directly with the Taliban, undermined the Afghan government, abandoned airfields and equipment to Russian forces in Syria and, most nauseatingly, declared that he “fell in love” with North Korea’s murderous Kim Jong-Un. Kissing up to Kim achieved nothing, as the Hermit Kingdom developed ever-more dangerous weapons on Trump’s watch.
All these complaints and still more can be leveled before even mentioning that Trump put his own vice president’s life in danger, reportedly approvingly, in hopes of stealing an election that Trump’s own top officials repeatedly told him he had clearly lost.
Yes, the Trump administration did some good things in bolstering the defense budget, supporting Israel and improving health care systems. None of those were significant enough, though, to make up for the havoc he caused and the poisons he injected into our constitutional system. If a majority of Republicans is finally willing to consider another presidential candidate in 2024, it may be a sign that both sanity and self-preservation can return.