By Dec. 24, 1914, World War I Western Front soldiers had endured weeks of miserable, soaking rain in muddy trenches. Snow fell and clouds lifted, revealing a starry Christmas Eve many soldiers considered spiritual.
At 8:30 p.m., a Royal Irish Rifle officer reported “Germans are illuminating their trenches, are singing songs and wishing us a Happy Xmas.” Down the line, German soldiers, accompanied by brass instruments, sang Silent Night. British soldiers answered with The First Noel.
The Scots Guards war diary recorded Pvt. Murker meeting a German messenger who gave him wine, cigars and a note saying, “If you do not shoot, we will not shoot.” According to Smithsonian.org, one German soldier shouted, “We are Saxons. You are Anglo-Saxons. What is there for us to fight about?”
British Gen. Sir Horace Smith-Dorrien opposed the truce. Young Bavarian Cpl. Adolph Hitler, who would start World War II, admonished, “Such a thing should not happen in wartime. Have you no sense of German honor left?” Fighting and casualties occurred on Christmas day, but historians believe about 100,000 soldiers participated in the unsanctioned truce most of the day.
When Christmas dawned, British soldiers noticed candlelit Christmas trees above German trenches. Soldiers eventually laid down rifles, emerged from muddy trenches, exchanged Christmas stollen for plum pudding, and shared smokes, chocolate and drinks. Capt. Bruce Bairnsfather described a German soldier kneeling as a British soldier trimmed his hair while others traded uniform buttons. “We are having a most extraordinary Christmas day,” wrote British Capt. Robert Miles in a letter published in The Daily Mail following his death in action five days later.
German soldiers who had lived and worked in England aided communication. Conversation turned to soccer, which had been played professionally for at least 25 years. Historians debate whether soccer could be played in the icy, shell-blasted no man’s land, but soldiers’ letters home document several games. German Lt. Johannes Niemann reported a game between German and Scottish soldiers using a Scot’s soccer ball and helmets marking goals. German soldiers laughed loudly when wind gusts exposed kilted Scots’ posteriors.
Richard Shirmann was so moved by the sharing that he formed the German Youth Hostel Association in 1919. Many years later, the last surviving Scottish veteran Alfred Anderson recalled, “I remember the silence, the eerie silence … It was a short peace in a terrible war.”
According to Weintraub’s Silent Night: The Story of the World War I Christmas Truce, Germans usually started the truce. Soldiers in month five of a 51-month war lost idealism knowing they wouldn’t be home for Christmas. The Christmas truce never happened again; fighting became increasingly bitter as casualties mounted and Germans employed mustard gas.
The truce story that has been told in music and film is even more timely in today’s divisive climate. In what still may be the most terrible war, soldiers facing their own mortality exercised better judgment than their leaders. Humanity triumphed when they reached across no man’s land to celebrate the hope and love of Christmas.