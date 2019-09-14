The Texas Historic Commission Executive Board met Saturday at Emily Fowler Central Library for final approval of Denton’s John B. Denton College Neighborhood National Register District. With over 500 buildings/structures, it’s the only neighborhood approved in Texas this year. Another 50 preservation projects are single buildings, such as Denton’s Fairhaven, an innovative O’Neil Ford retirement home being restored as a memory care facility by Austin investors.
Full disclosure: Historic Denton President Randy Hunt is my husband. For the past five years, he has spent over 500 hours doing research for the seven required steps required to gain this approval. Tim Gieringer, Brian Morrison and Pete Leptuch also helped.
Each building/structure was photographed and compared with 1946 photographs. The Texas Historic Commission determined contribution levels, and Randy Hunt wrote a lengthy, carefully documented supporting narrative. Many stories I’ve written on history came from that research.
The THC director traveled to Denton twice to certify inclusion of as many structures as possible. At least 50% of buildings/structures had to contribute; this district’s qualification rate is 79%. The process was funded by private citizens and Historic Denton at no cost to taxpayers.
You’re welcome.
Denton is rich in history and older than many North Texas cities. Some people consider Oak Street the most historic part of town; it has some of the oldest houses, but they’re also the most gentrified. THC was most excited about Denton’s abundance of Craftsman-style houses built in the 1920s.
History matters; it gives us a sense of place. Hopefully, Denton can be more like Fort Worth, where strong historic neighborhoods surround Texas Christian University. Historic Fort Worth has been a driving force for over 50 years.
Old house restorers uncover rare materials such as longleaf pine, common around 1900, until East Texas loggers clear-cut it into extinction. Saving old buildings, instead of sending them to landfills, is also environmentally sound.
National register districts have many benefits, with easy-to-understand guidelines available online. To be sure, districts can’t keep buildings from being torn down, although more progressive cities ban demolition in national register districts.
National register status is positive, rather than punitive. Owners of income-producing historic properties can get tax incentives to restore buildings. Progressive cities also recognize historic property owners’ efforts with property tax incentives. Colin County’s visionary approach to history means historic property owners pay no property taxes. Older houses need expensive repairs, and tax breaks encourage maintenance.
According to the National Park Service administering this program, history is a conversation with our past about the future. Small businesses can thrive in historic spaces. Old houses offer a glimpse into how people lived 50 or more years ago, which is the threshold for historic buildings. Preservation districts highlight uniqueness, draw tourists and stimulate economic development.
Denton’s historic structures are threatened by development. Demolished houses can’t be replaced, so Historic Denton is already working on the next National Register Districts identified in the 1995 citywide survey funded by THC.
But today, we celebrate.