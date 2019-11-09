With more than 45,000 veterans living in Denton County, providing the services they need is an important way we can repay all they have done on our behalf.
Denton County has worked closely with the United Way of Denton County and other partners via the Denton County Veterans Coalition to make services accessible to our veterans. We hired navigators to aid in obtaining assistance and recently opened a Denton office in August to meet behavioral health needs such as post-traumatic stress .
Through the Denton County Veterans Service Office, we meet with veterans on an appointment basis at one of our five locations in Denton, Frisco, Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound.
In 2018, Denton County reported 5,376 total client visits with 25% from new veterans. From October 2018 through April 2019, we assisted 99 veterans who were at risk of becoming homeless as well as those who sought help with taxes (17), legal resources (26) and employment (36) — to name just a few of the resources we work to provide.
Whether our veterans need a hand with anything from health benefits to pension plans, we make it our mission to serve Denton County veterans with an attitude of gratitude.
We ask that you join us in paying tribute to our veterans on Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square. In addition, the Denton County Transportation Authority will provide free rides to veterans and active military personnel on Monday. Veterans and active military personnel can show their military ID, state-issued ID with veteran/military designation or discharge papers to DCTA bus or rail operators to receive the free rides.
The town of Flower Mound held a family picnic and ceremony earlier this month at the Flower Mound High School football stadium. Other communities recognizing veterans include Pilot Point, which held a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9, and the Lake Cities region, which is offering free car washes for veterans beginning at 8 a.m. at the Clean & Green Car Wash locations at 4105 Teasley Lane and FM2499 at Pine Hills Boulevard in Denton and 3950 FM2181 in Hickory Creek.
County monitoring vaping-related illnesses
Our Denton County Health Department is at the forefront of monitoring the recent spate of vaping-related illnesses from e-cigarettes across the country and are engaged in a campaign to educate parents, schoolteachers and other individuals about the concerns related to vaping and the recent severe lung illnesses.
As of Oct. 15, there were 1,479 cases of lung injury reported from 49 states and 1 U.S. territory. Thirty-three deaths have been confirmed in 24 states.
70% of cases are male.
The median age of patients is 23 years old and their ages range from 13 to 75.
79% of patients are under 35 years old.
As of Oct. 21, Texas has identified 147 cases of severe lung disease in people who report vaping before developing symptoms. State health officials are investigating 17 other possible cases. Almost all of the Texas cases have required hospitalization, with many requiring intensive care
The Dallas-Fort Worth region has had the highest number — 75 — in the state.
To date, Denton County has had three confirmed cases with another two probable cases. Three reported cases are pending investigation.